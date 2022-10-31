Randolph Park shooting suspect arrested in Mishawaka

South Bend police cars on the scene of a shooting at Randolph and Sampson streets on Monday, November 8, 2021.

A woman charged with fatally shooting a woman at Randolph Park last year has been arrested in Mishawaka after nearly a year of avoiding custody.

Alexis Willocks, 20, was charged with murder following the Nov. 9, 2021, incident that killed 17-year-old Anika Henderson after police believe Willocks shot Henderson in a drive-by shooting. Court documents say Henderson was sitting in a car near the park with her boyfriend — who is also the father of Willocks' child — when she was shot through the windshield of the car.

Willocks and the father of her child had just come from a probate court hearing that morning, per court documents, and phone messages from Willocks showed she was mad about seeing Henderson. A full search of Willocks' phone allegedly showed her messaging Henderson about meeting at Randolph Park to fight.

Prosecutors charged Willocks with murder and criminal recklessness in late December, but the South Bend woman was not arrested until last week. Officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls arrested Willocks in Mishawaka and she is currently being held in the county jail as her criminal case begins.

If convicted of murder and a firearm enhancement, Willocks could see between 50 and 80 years in prison.

