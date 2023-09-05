Randolph pleads to crime spree

Sep. 4—Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph's criminal history has caught up with him. In August, Randolph pleaded guilty to crimes relating to a June 2022 crime spree and received a 25-year prison sentence to be served at 100% as a Range II offender.

Randolph, 43, faced a host of charges relating to a June 15, 2022, home invasion, kidnapping, robbery and assault that left the son of the homeowner injured. A vehicle was stolen during Randolph's flight from authorities.

Randolph's last known addresses were on Keyes Rd. and Woodlawn Dr. He was indicted on charges of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000.

The incident occurred at a residence on Birchwood Dr., just off Stanley St. Randolph was charged with breaking into the residence, tying up one occupant to a portable toilet, shooting one of the victims during the robbery and stealing a resident's Chevrolet Cruze. That vehicle was later recovered wrecked in a ditch not far from the home invasion scene. Randolph was later arrested at a residence near Lake Tansi.

Randolph pleaded guilty to especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of more than $2,500 and received a total of 25 years in prison. Remaining charges were dropped.

Randolph is being given credit for 422 days in jail that he has served since his arrest.

