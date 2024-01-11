Randolph police charge Brockton man with robbing postal worker last month

RANDOLPH − A Brockton man was arrested Wednesday on charges of stealing a mailbox key from a postal carrier during a robbery last month, and his companion is facing firearm charges, Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said.

The 20-year-old Brockton man was charged with unarmed robbery, possession of a burglary tool and receiving stolen property, police said. He was to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

Police said the man was found with a postal master "arrow" key that was allegedly taken during a Dec. 27 robbery of a postal carrier at the Rosemont Square apartment complex in Randolph. The two masked men injured the carrier during the robbery, police said.

Thefts from mailboxes and postal carriers have been on the increase nationwide recently as thieves seek letters containing checks, which are then altered and fraudulently cashed, as well as cash and other valuables. The arrow keys can be used to unlock blue collection mailboxes to take mail. The U.S. Postal Service is replacing the locks with new electronic models.

A second Brockton 20-year-old man was charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine, unlawful possession of ammunition and resisting arrest, police said. He was to be arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court.

Randolph and Brockton police detectives and a state trooper went to 984 N. Main St. in Brockton at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to execute a search warrant for a black Acura TL in the parking lot, Marag said in a statement. The car was backed into a parking spot alongside the building, facing an unoccupied postal vehicle.

Marag said as the detectives and trooper moved toward the vehicle, the driver, later identified as the second Brockton man, failed to comply with commands and was reaching toward his waistband. Officers took the man to the ground. Police said he was carrying a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a loaded, high-capacity magazine and a round in the chamber. He was taken into custody by Brockton police.

The other suspect, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, then arrived at the scene. Officers searched him and found the arrow key that was allegedly taken in Randolph, police said. He was taken into custody by Randolph police.

Marag praised the work of detectives in the case.

"They started with very little evidence but put together a solid case and made arrests," Marag said. "We'd like to thank the Brockton Police, the Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their continued assistance in the case."

To avoid thefts, police advise postal customers to not leave mail in the blue boxes or home mailboxes overnight, mail as close to the collection time as possible or deposit letters inside post offices.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Police arrest Brockton man in mailbox master key robbery in Randolph