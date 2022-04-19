Randolph Police charge woman in connection with thefts at senior living facilities

A Weymouth woman is facing charges in connection with thefts at at a senior home in Randolph, and police say she is behind thefts at other facilities in the area.

Anne Fleurant, 36, has been charged with identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card and improper use of a credit card in Randolph. Police in that town say additional charges are expected, as she is being investigated for similar thefts in Cohasset, Weymouth and Quincy.

Police began investigating missing property at a senior assisted and independent living facility in Randolph on March 22, when a person reported jewelry missing an hour after Fleurant left their apartment, according to police. That person also reported a missing credit card that had been used at a liquor store and a Macy’s at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, police say.

Police say Fleurant was a home health aide and stole from residences where she was employed, as well as those where she did not work. In some cases, she posed as an employee of an insurance company or a hospice care worker to get into people’s homes, according to police.

Among the items stolen were jewelry, designer handbags, credit cards, checks, money and other valuable items. Police say many of the victims experience dementia.

Police arrested Fleurant on March 29. During a search of her home and car, investigators found personal checks from three different people, which had been removed from the back of their checkbooks, a “large amount” of jewelry, work identification cards from about 12 health care agencies and designer handbags from Coach, Louis Vuitton and Guess, according to police.

Police say they also found items and receipts of purchases made with stolen credit cards.

“This was a diligent and thorough investigation by Randolph Police detectives and our law enforcement partners in nearby communities, which resulted in an arrest and the recovery of many valuable and sentimental items that were taken from peoples’ homes,” Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said. “We encourage anyone who believes they may be a victim or has noticed jewelry or other valuable items go missing in similar circumstances to contact the Randolph Police Department. It is clear that many of the recovered items are unique, personalized and meaningful, and we hope to be able to return the items to their rightful owners.”

Police seized dozens of valuable items and are searching for their owners. They say the investigation uncovered victims in Randolph, Quincy, Braintree, Weymouth, Cohasset and Westwood, and that others may not be aware they are victims.

Those items include:

A charm with the name “Kim” inside

A ceramic jewelry container with a woman holding a heart on the top that reads “love, heartfelt and true” on the inside

A gold baby shoe pendant on a clasp engraved with “EPHRATA” on the bottom of the shoe

A teddy bear pendant with “HH” on it

A penguin pendant with diamonds on it

A ring with three set stones

Gucci eyeglasses with gold colored frames in a flowered soft glass case

A ceramic apple with “Vision Inspiration Accomplishment” engraved on it

A gold colored oval jewelry box with a painted top, which is the picture of a yellow building and the words “ASSIS-BASILICA DI S. FRANCESCO”

A white pendant with a gold letter “J” in a Lander Jewelers Box

A gold bracelet with the name “Vannie” engraved on it

The President’s Volunteer Service Award gold coin

A snake necklace with diamonds

Matching aqua and silver Coach bracelet, necklace and earrings

Matching necklace, ring, earrings and bracelet with clouded blue-colored hearts

A translucent plastic compartment container containing numerous mens rings, one of which is stamped “United States of America 1874″

A bracelet with a starfish by the clasp and a heart pendant with “Emma” engraved on it

A bracelet with multi-colored beads, a silver heart pendant engraved with “grandkids” and a heart engraved with “forever friends”

A gold pendant with a chain attached to a skeleton key

Small jeweled pendants including a snowman’s face with a top hat, two Christmas wreaths and two Christmas trees

A small collection of foreign currency, including Dinara (Yugoslavia), Schilling (Austria), Bolivares (Venezuela), Rupees (India), Pounds (Scotland) and Lire (India)

Jewelry including rings, necklaces and bracelets. In total, the Randolph Police Department has an estimated 50 pieces of jewelry.

The Randolph Police Department is looking to identify any additional victims and has photographs of the seized jewelry and other items available for viewing. Anyone with information on the items or who believes they may be a victim is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212 and ask for Detective Marc Abramson (ext. 135) or Detective Christopher Jones (ext. 122).

