Randolph police investigating death of resident, 74, in motorcycle crash

Randolph police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Monday that claimed the life of a 74-year-old resident.

Dennis M. Connelly died after sustaining traumatic injuries when he ran off the roadway on South Road at about 5:45 p.m., according to Chief Will Harzula. He was treated at the scene by police and the Randolph Rescue Squad before being taken to Morristown Medical Center.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved. Connelly was riding alone and no one else was injured, Harzula stated.

The crash is being investigated by the Randolph Police Department Traffic Safety Unit with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigative Unit. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 973-989-7021.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Randolph NJ police investigating fatal motorcycle crash