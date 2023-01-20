Randolph police investigating two shell casings found in elementary school classroom in 1 week

Randolph police are investigating after two shell casings were found in the same classroom in one week.

According to police, a casing was found in a Donovan Elementary School classroom on Friday, January 13.

Six days later, a shell casing was found in the same classroom on Thursday, January 19.

Police are actively investigating.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW