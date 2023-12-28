Randolph residents on edge after another mail carrier violently attacked in broad daylight

Police in Randolph are still searching for two suspects in connection to attacking and robbing a mail carrier in broad daylight Wednesday.

The postal worker was at the Rosemont Square Apartment Complex around 12:30 p.m. when two masked men dressed in black physically assaulted him, injuring his ribs and sides, Randolph police say.

The mail carrier is going to be okay after being evaluated for his injuries, the National Association of Letter Carriers told Boston 25 Thursday.

The worker’s mailbox master key or “arrow key” was also stolen during the alleged assault. The key opens drop-off boxes and multi-mailbox panels at apartment complexes. When one is taken, it can lead to a spike in checks, credit cards, and gifts stolen from the mail.

“It’s deeply concerning, this is not acceptable, you will not assault or attack or rob the letters of the postal service,” said Ken Janulewicz with the National Association of Letter Carriers. “If these keys are in the wrong hands it would allow those criminals to gain access. They open up cluster box delivery units or mail units you’ll find in apt. complexes, condo complexes.”

This is the second time this year a mail carrier was robbed in Randolph. In March, a USPS letter carrier was delivering mail in the vicinity of Canton Street when they were approached from behind by a robber.

“I’m not happy with it, our letter carrier was robbed also on our street last year. It’s not good. It’s been happening all over,” said Randolph resident Bob Andrews.

Earlier this year, 25 Investigates reported the postal service was investigating robberies of master keys.

Robbery of Boston letter carrier part of ‘mail theft epidemic’, according to Postal Police Union

“Nationally since 2020 we’re looking at approximately 2000 crimes nationwide, as it comes to this area, this region of NE and the state of MA we’re seeing weekly occurrences, daily instances where we see one or more of these same robberies or assaults happen in same area, Boston area,” said Janulewicz.

At least six other postal workers have been robbed in Boston since 2022, according to data from police and the USPS.

The United States Postal Service provided the following tips residents can use to protect themselves and their mail:

Deposit outgoing mail into USPS Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection or inside the Post Office.

Do not send cash or coins through the mail. Use checks or money orders. Ask your bank for “secure” checks that are more difficult to alter.

If you see any suspicious behavior around mailboxes, or believe your mail has been stolen, please notify Postal Inspectors.

Customers can submit reports at www.uspis.gov or by calling the USPS at 877-867-2455.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW