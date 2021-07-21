Randolph sheriff sues election opponents

Jul. 21—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Republican Sheriff Greg Seabolt has sued a Republican and a Democratic candidate seeking the sheriff's office in next year's election, accusing them of defamation and harassment against Seabolt and his supporters.

The legal action in Randolph County Superior Court was filed against Eric Hicks, one of three announced Republican challengers to Seabolt, and Democratic candidate Sean Walker.

In his 14-page lawsuit, Seabolt accuses the two of engaging "in a campaign to harass, intimidate, stalk, defame, threaten and slander the plaintiff and plaintiff's supporters in apparent effort to cause public ridicule and to influence the potential outcomes of the upcoming primary and general elections."

The complaint cites reported statements in social media and electronic communications made by Hicks and Walker.

Seabolt told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday afternoon that he wasn't able to elaborate on the lawsuit until conferring with his attorneys.

Hicks, who has made two previous bids for Randolph County sheriff, said he was surprised when he was served with the lawsuit on Friday. He said it is ridiculous and an attempt to intimidate political challengers through the legal system.

"There are constitutional issues to it," Hicks said. "The acting sheriff is trying to suppress a citizen's First Amendment rights."

Hicks said that one reason he may have been a target of Seabolt's legal action is he has been questioning whether Seabolt and the Randolph County Sheriff's Office have been reclassifying crime statistics to make criminal activity look lower headed into an election year.

"This is an attempt to muddy the water," Hicks said.

Walker declined to comment on the lawsuit.

"I have referred this to my attorney," Walker said.

In his lawsuit, Seabolt cites a variety of what he calls defamatory comments by Walker and Hicks.

Walker is accused of saying Seabolt is "being criminally investigated" and referring to the sheriff as a "dying snake" delivering "his venomous poison." Seabolt also cites a Walker social media statement implying that the sheriff threatened Walker with a gun.

Story continues

Seabolt cites a social media comment from Hicks calling the sheriff corrupt and saying that "countless deputies (have been) charged and arrested under his tenure." Another post by Hicks cited by Seabolt had an accusation of "corruption and embezzlement" against Seabolt, and another called some of the sheriff's office staff "drunk deputies."

The lawsuit seeks more than $25,000 in damages from each of Walker and Hicks.

Candidate filing for the 2022 campaign year begins in December, with the primary March 8 and general election Nov. 8, 2022.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul