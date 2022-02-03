Randolph sheriff's office denies use of excessive force

Feb. 2—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Allegations that several Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies roughed up a woman in February 2019 at a traffic stop are false, a court filing says.

The official response filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court to a federal civil lawsuit by Ka'lah Nicole Martin of Moore County denies that after smashing Martin's driver's side window, the deputies grabbed her by the hair, pulled her out of the window and threw her on the ground.

Martin was pulled over on Interstate 73 south of Asheboro the evening of Feb. 28, 2019, because her car did not have a license plate.

Martin admits in her lawsuit that she did not pull over for several miles after a deputy turned on his flashing lights behind her, but she maintains that was because they were in a construction zone.

The deputies who converged on Martin's car when she finally stopped "acted reasonably under the circumstances," the response filing says.

The filing also asserts that Sheriff Gregory Seabolt and all of the deputies named are immune from being sued for their actions.