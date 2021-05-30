A random act of kindness in a Minneapolis cemetery led to an awkward moment – and a lasting connection

Rachel Hutton, Star Tribune
·5 min read

Five or six years ago, Sally and Scott Taylor of Richfield decided to mark Memorial Day with a stroll through Minneapolis' bucolic Lakewood Cemetery. Since neither had relatives buried in the area, Scott suggested they bring flowers to place on one of the graves, as a way of honoring the dead.

So the Taylors wandered through the cemetery's lush, 250-acre grounds, scanning dates on headstones: Perhaps they could select the grave of a soldier who had lost his life in war.

Near the pond, they noticed a flat marker with an emblem of two rifles crossed, which belonged to a young man named Floyd Barnhart, who died in 1918. Grass had overgrown the edges. The urn beside the family headstone was empty. Surmising that Barnhart's grave hadn't been visited in some time, the Taylors stuck their bouquet in the urn.

The next year, the Taylors decided to make visiting Barnhart's grave a Memorial Day weekend tradition. They had no idea that their spontaneous good deed would ever be noticed. Or what it might set in motion. Or what it might say about human connections, among the living and the departed.

On Memorial Day weekend of 2018, the Taylors had been trimming the grass around Barnhart's marker when they noticed a couple get out of their car and start to walk toward them.

Sally Taylor immediately felt the discomfort of being somehow caught in the act — even if it was a well-intentioned random act of kindness.

"I was like, 'These people are coming this way,' " she recalled. "And then you feel like you're in someone's house."

The woman beelining for the grave was Floyd Barnhart's great-niece, Laura Soderquist, of Cambridge, Minn. She'd been visiting the family plot in Lakewood every few years since the 1990s, when her grandparents had been interred.

An aunt of Soderquist's had long tended the family graves, but in recent years, health issues had prevented her from keeping up.

In 2017, when Soderquist had visited Lakewood, she was surprised to find that a wrapped bouquet had been placed in the urn, instead of the flowers her aunt typically planted. "I thought, 'Well, that's different,' " she recalled.

Soderquist decided it was her turn to take responsibility for the family graves. So she and her husband, Jeff, toted flowers to plant. But when they arrived at Lakewood, they found a bigger surprise: two strangers at the family plot.

"I was kind of taken aback because I figured me being as closely related to most of the people in that plot, I should at least know who's there," Soderquist said.

Perhaps they were relatives of her great-grandmother's second husband? Or descendants of her grandfather's brothers? As something of a novice genealogist, Soderquist was excited to find out. So she walked up to the couple and said, "Hi, who are you?"

The Taylors explained how they had picked Floyd Barnhart's grave, out of Lakewood's tens of thousands, to pay their respects.

"It was this awkward moment, because we had to say, 'No, we really don't even know this guy,' " Sally Taylor said.

Fortunately, the Soderquists interpreted the gesture as the Taylors had intended. "I didn't think anything weird was going on there, but I certainly wouldn't have called it usual," Laura Soderquist said.

The Taylors and the Soderquists spent about half an hour talking by the grave; the conversation flowed. The foursome could have just left it at that, chalked up their serendipitous meeting to a funny coincidence, said their "Take cares" and gone on with their lives.

But at some point, somebody said, "Maybe we'll see you here next year?" And somebody else said, "Or maybe we could make a plan to meet?" And they all agreed: Why not?

Continuing the connectionThe following spring, Laura Soderquist texted Sally Taylor to let her know when she and Jeff were planning to visit Lakewood.

"They were very warm and welcoming people and we felt like we just kind of made a little connection," Soderquist explained. "I find as you get older, it is harder to meet people. People tend to stay more to their own selves and their own lives, so whenever something presents itself, I'm always open to it."

The couples picnicked at the plot. Soderquist brought photos of her great-uncle Floyd and shared that her father had been named after him. She showed the Taylors a newspaper clipping announcing Barnhart's death and the pocket watch he'd had with him in France, when he died of pneumonia, right around his 22nd birthday. Soderquist's great-grandmother had purchased the six plots in Lakewood, presumably when she was able to bring her son's remains back home.

In 2020, the Taylors and the Soderquists decided not to meet because of COVID. But this year, they resumed their tradition and gathered graveside the weekend before Memorial Day, to honor Floyd Barnhart and cultivate their new friendship.

When the couples first met, Soderquist couldn't quite believe that the Taylors would have picked her great-uncle's grave randomly, and that perhaps they just didn't want to share their connection to the family.

"I think I asked them the second year, 'Are you sure you're not related?' " Soderquist said. "Because, God bless them, that is really a beautiful thing that they were doing, adopting someone who they thought was a forgotten vet."

She appreciated that the Taylors chose to recognize a young soldier who didn't have any direct descendants.

And she's glad she and Jeff have been able to get to know the sort of people who would go out of their way to attend to someone who seemed neglected.

"They stepped up and did something about it," Soderquist said. "And I think that really speaks to the kind of America we all hope we still live in. So we're happy to have some adopted family members."

Rachel Hutton • 612-673-4569

Recommended Stories

  • Madonna cheers on son David Banda as he models a dress: 'Confidence is everything'

    "Look out Naomi," pal Debi Mazar said of the runway-ready teen, who called the dress "so freeing."

  • Dad dives into river to try to save 5-year-old who fell in while fishing, TX cops say

    Officials say visibility in the water was “extremely limited.”

  • John Krasinski thanks Amy Schumer for ‘blowing up’ his ‘pretend marriage for publicity’ with Emily Blunt

    The comedian joked the pair wed for ‘publicity’ in a glowing review of A Quiet Place Part II.

  • 'This is a hard day for us': Biden honors son Beau in Memorial Day remarks on anniversary of his death

    “I know how much the loss hurts,” President Biden said to a crowd in Delaware.

  • A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone

    Diamond Robinson said she believes her neighbor targeted her because she is Black. "There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property."

  • Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Baby No. 2! 'We're Excited to Have Another Daughter to Love'

    The stars of HGTV's Home Town are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen

  • Kate Middleton Is Keeping the Royal Family Together Like "Glue," According to a New Interview

    While Middleton had less of a central role in her early years as a royal, Nicholl said: “Now, with ten years of royal service under her belt, we are hearing from her more, we are seeing more of her. The royal...

  • A mouse was filmed nibbling on a piece of veal osso bucco inside a Whole Foods deli counter in New York City

    Manhattan's Whole Foods told Insider that it had "immediately removed and disposed of all products in the case."

  • Joe Lara, ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ Star, Dies in Plane Crash at 58

    Joe Lara, the star of 1996’s “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” died Saturday when a small plane crashed into a Tennessee lake, according to local authorities and the Associated Press. He was 58. His wife, author and faith-based diet program founder Gwen Lara, was also involved in the crash, along with five others. The Associated Press […]

  • Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage

    “Friends: The Reunion” is now streaming on HBO Max, and really, it couldn’t BE any sweeter. And while there were plenty of wonderful moments — some in the form of big reveals, some just tooth-achingly sweet — there’s one that seems to be standing out above the rest. Thanks to his penchant for sitting with his arms crossed throughout the reunion, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on the sitcom, has been dubbed the Internet’s uncle. The memes started swirling early on Saturday, and by Sunday morning, LeBlanc was trending as one image of him was memed over and over. “Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen,” one person tweeted. Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI— Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021 Matt LeBlanc looks like your uncle who will still be sharing the Matt LeBlanc meme on Facebook 6 months from now. pic.twitter.com/amZuj8DVkO— Trinity Collidge Guy (@GlassHalfArsed) May 29, 2021 But more specifically, LeBlanc has drawn specific comparisons to people’s Irish uncle. "And sure, haven't you a big job in Dublin?" #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/SIy1xti1vV— David T Corry (@DCorry1) May 29, 2021 Siri, please show me a picture of a Irish bachelor who says Minerals instead of soft drink, Eye Talian instead of Italian, has strong opinions about the hurling, won’t eat Lasagne without coleslaw and would be mighty craic at a wedding #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/LmB788RCBQ— BiggerthanDavebutsmallerthanBigDave Dave (@LittleBigDaithi) May 29, 2021 Sitting around with the family Christmas night after the last few drinks and leftovers are finished off. “That’s it now lads, all over for another year!” #MattLeBlanc pic.twitter.com/bdAH52SicU— Leona Kane (@Leonaa_x) May 29, 2021 Some even PhotoShopped LeBlanc into pub scenes, where he does admittedly fit in pretty seamlessly. Matt LeBlanc always gits in there before the American tourists do. pic.twitter.com/f3KN4Hc6eN— Kevin O'Dowd (@Kevinodubhda) May 29, 2021 Even the Dublin Airport got in on the fun. “Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.)” the airport’s account posted. Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.) #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/xFcdtHmrrz— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2021 And how does LeBlanc feel about his adoption by Irish Twitter? Well, for Irish Twitter, it doesn’t really matter. Matt LeBlanc tearfully: But I’m an Actor! I live in Los Angeles!The People of Ireland: No. Your name is Paudie. You live in Roscommon. You love Pints and GAA and you’re everyone’s uncle now.— Conor 🇵🇸 (@Erne_Kid) May 29, 2021 In years to come Matt LeBlanc will be utterly perplexed at the role he played in the reunification of Ireland.— Sheamus #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@CIndoctrinator) May 29, 2021 Read original story Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage At TheWrap

  • Rebel Wilson’s Biker Shorts & Gladiator Sandals Are an Unconventional Combo That Works

    Rebel Wilson just proved that biker shorts aren't only meant for sportswear.

  • Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton says he 'can't understand' how Rudy Giuliani became 'subsumed by Trump'

    In an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Bratton said Giuliani has diminished his legacy with his Trump-related antics.

  • Adrian Grenier explains his permanent move from Hollywood to a Texas farm: 'It was lackluster at the top'

    The 44-year-old "Entourage" actor permanently moved from California to a farm located 45 minutes outside of Austin, Texas.

  • Megan Fox Made a Surprise Appearance at Machine Gun Kelly's Concert in a Bra Top

    She joined her boyfriend onstage during his Indy 500 show.

  • Workplace death of North Dakota construction worker in 2012 lacks answers nearly a decade after he went missing, found buried at site years later

    The 30-year-old’s body was found buried less than 10 feet away from where police dug three years earlier.

  • Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

    The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to physically enter the workplace — with few exceptions.

  • Why waiters give Black customers poor service

    Some people argue the poor service is because of a stereotype that Black people tip less. PavelVinnik/iStock via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When Black diners get poorer service from wait staff and bartenders than white customers, it’s more likely because of racial bias than the well-documented fact that they tip less, according to a new survey I recently published. To reach that conclusion, my colleague Gerald Nowak and I recruited over 700 mostly white full-service restaurant servers and bartenders to review a hypothetical dining scenario that randomly involved either white or Black customers. We then asked them to predict the tip that the table would leave, the likelihood that the table would exhibit undesirable dining behaviors and the quality of service they would likely provide the table. We also asked participants to fill out a survey to learn how frequently they observed anti-Black expressions of bias in their workplaces and to elicit if they harbored their own prejudices toward African Americans. Servers who either held prejudices toward African Americans, worked in a restaurant where racist remarks were frequently heard or both were significantly more likely to predict that the table with Black customers would not only tip them less but also display uncivil, demanding and dishonest behaviors. As a result, these servers also reported that they would give worse service to the Black table relative to the white one. We found no evidence of racially disparate treatment except when one of those two conditions was present: server prejudice or racist workplace words and behaviors. Why it matters The link between bias and actual discrimination is widely assumed – but rarely documented – to be responsible for the mistreatment that Black Americans continue to experience while engaging in a host of routine activities. Besides providing new evidence of this connection, our results also have important practical implications. Because surveys show that Black customers are less familiar than white people with the 15%-20% tipping norm, they do tend to tip less. Servers are thus thought to be economically motivated to give preferential service to white customers who they believe are more likely to reward their efforts. In response, some have suggested that voluntary tipping be abolished or steps be taken to eliminate the Black-white tipping difference by increasing Black customers’ familiarity with tipping norms. However, we did not find evidence of stereotyping and service discrimination in the absence of anti-Black bias, which suggests the solution to this problem is in addressing racial prejudices in the restaurant industry. What still isn’t known A drawback of our study is that we asked servers how they would think and behave under hypothetical, controlled and experimentally manipulated conditions. We can’t know for sure how this process would unfold when servers wait on actual white and Black customers. Doing so would be very challenging. And because our participants weren’t randomly selected, our ability to know how well they reflect the attitudes and workplaces of all servers and bartenders nationwide is limited. Nonetheless, prior research has documented a relationship between what people say they would do under hypothetical conditions and what they actually do when confronted with similar situations, which gives us some confidence in the real-world application of our results. What’s next Right now, we’re examining racial discrimination on the other side of the table by studying restaurant customers’ tendency to discriminate against Black servers by tipping them less than white ones. By administering a survey experiment to over 2,000 restaurant customers across the nation, our ongoing research project aims to further document this form of consumer racial discrimination. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Zachary Brewster, Wayne State University. Read more:Racial discrimination ages Black Americans faster, according to a 25-year-long study of familiesHow anti-black bias in white men hurts black men’s healthCan we unlearn social biases while we sleep? Zachary Brewster does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Two friends planned weight loss surgeries in Mexico to save money. One backed out and the other - a mother of 3 - died on the operating table.

    Markita McIntyre, 34, died while receiving sleeve gastrectomy surgery in Mexico. The CDC has issued warnings about medical procedures overseas.

  • Why Matthew Perry's Speech Was Slurred During The 'Friends' Reunion

    The actor had just undergone dental treatment before filming.

  • Post-COVID cruising: The ships are back at sea, but where can they go?

    While experts and avid cruisers expect buffets to be suspended and a general reduction in social events onboard, the question is where cruise ships will go and what passengers will be able to do once they get there, because some ports are saying they don’t want cruises back at all.