Random Acts of Flowers delivers more than 90,000 random acts of kindness in 5 years

It may also be a strategy by some lawyers: spring a prenup at the last minute, acting like it’s the most natural thing in the world with the intention of reducing the time and momentum for negotiation. During the MarketWatch “Mastering Your Money” video town hall event last week, I put your question to Irene Angelakis, a divorce attorney and adjunct professor at the Hofstra University School of Law in Hempstead, N.Y., and her answer — quite frankly — surprised me. “Always consult with an attorney; do not sign anything without having an attorney review it, especially a prenuptial agreement,” she added.