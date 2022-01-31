Random acts of kindness all part of the job for this Hanover cop - and his fellow officers

Several weeks ago, Michael Andrews was in line at his local Rutter's and looked on in amazement as a police officer helped an employee shovel the parking lot.

"I drove over to Rutter's with my son to get some sodas, before the snow really started to get bad," Andrews said.

As his son waited in the truck, Andrews stood in line behind a police officer, who was discussing the weather with the cashier.

"We saw another employee outside shoveling, and the cashier said she felt bad she couldn't go out and help," Andrews said.

With no hesitation, the police officer said, "I'll go help," and went outside to help the Rutter's employee shovel snow.

"I thought, man, that's really cool — you never see that," Andrews said.

As his son waited in the car, he watched the police officer help the employee and said: “Dad, is that a cop shoveling snow?”

He said he told his son this is what real policemen do — help the community.

Andrews said he asked if he could take a photo of the employee and the police officer, and he shared his encounter on Facebook. To his surprise, several community members knew this particular officer and shared comments of the other good deeds he has provided the community.

That was officer Jose Gonzalez, a member of the Hanover Borough Police Department.

Gonzalez is a Marine veteran who joined the Hanover police recently, and he says within the last few years the department as a whole has been making an effort to be more involved with the community.

Community-driven cops

Coming from a military background into the police force, according to Gonzalez, was not an easy transition.

The interactions between officers and community members occur many times during an arrest, or while being issued a citation, he said, often to someone directly or in front of their loved ones.

Patrol Officer Jose Gonzalez is a Marine veteran who recently joined the Hanover Borough Police Department. His recent efforts in helping a gas station employee shovel snow caught attention on social media.

"We meet people in their worst or their low points: 90% of the time they are the suspect, victim or the offender, and our interactions with them aren't always the best," Gonzalez said.

Understanding this, Gonzalez and other Hanover borough officers are hoping to change the way police are represented in the community — through respect.

"It's all about respect, and treating people the way you want to be treated makes a world of difference," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez watched his wife constantly donate her time and resources to help people in their community, and with his platform he tries to do the same.

"I saw a kid at a store once put back candy he couldn't afford, so why not let me pay for that, or help a child who needs his shoe tied — it might take 30 seconds."

Recently, Gonzalez said borough officers responded to a report that toys from a Toys for Tots donation bin had been stolen.

(From left) Hanover Borough Police Department Patrol Officers George Rupp, Jose Gonzalez, Colin Knaub and Ryan Henry pose for a group photo at Wirt Park on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

"That squad of officers that arrived and took the report all chipped in and replenished the toys for the donation bin," he said.

It's those little acts of kindness that Gonzalez said makes a difference in the interactions between community members and local law enforcement. "As an officer, you can arrive on scene and people know who you are and remember that you were kind last time you met them, which deescalates the situation quickly."

In recent years, the borough police implemented a program called CPA (Community Patrol Area) in which each officer is responsible for a specific area in town as a way to interact with community members of all ages.

"You'll see officers periodically walking around, and this is mainly so they can interact with the community, and if you see an officer and want to stop and chat — we would love that."

Hanover Borough Police Department Patrol Officer Ryan Henry is a Hanover native and has been on the force for over a decade.

He said through random acts of kindness and increased community involvement, the Hanover Borough Police Department as a whole is working towards fostering a better relationship with the town.

"If you live in Hanover borough and one of our officers are called to you, you're going to be treated with respect and dignity no matter what situation you are in," he said.

Lena Tzivekis is a reporter for the Evening Sun. Follow her Twitter at @tzivekis, and say hi, or let her know where to get the best cup of coffee!

