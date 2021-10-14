Random Pinellas shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured, sheriff says

A man who shot two random people over the past week has been arrested, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

He identified the suspect as Elijah Iziah Dera’us McCray, 20, during a news conference Thursday.

McCray is being charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting on Oct. 7. Gualtieri said he anticipates McCray also will be charged with first-degree murder for a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

