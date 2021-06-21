Random shooting kills man in his St. Cloud doorway, suspect arrested

In what St. Cloud police say was a random incident, a 45-year-old man shot another man to death in his doorway early Sunday.

The 45-year-old suspect from Duluth is held in Stearns County jail on homicide charges following the 6:16 a.m. shooting in the 2600 block of Island View Drive, where police say the man was shot multiple times while standing inside the doorway of a residence. Officers observed that the shots had appeared to come from outside the residence. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police used a dog to attempt to track the suspect, but shortly after 7 a.m., a witness called 911 to report a man walking around with a handgun. Officers arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun, and the suspect admitted to officers that he shot the victim, police said.

"At this point in the investigation it is believed that this was a random incident and that there were no connections between [the suspect] and either the victim and/or the neighborhood where the incident occurred," police said in a news release.

The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Anyone with information is urged to contact St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.