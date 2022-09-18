Random shooting? Tumwater man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday night

A 23-year-old Olympia man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a Tumwater man in a grocery store parking lot Saturday night.

The shooting took place at WinCo, which is on Martin Way East near Lacey.

“At this time, it does not appear that the victim and suspect were connected in any way,” Thurston County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a news release.

About 9:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies were initially dispatched to the 1100 block of Horne Street Northeast, which runs behind WinCo, after reports of gunfire in the area. They could not determine the source of the complaint, but they did see a man walking in the area.

Thirty-minutes later, the Tumwater man’s brother called 911 to report that he had exited the store and returned to his vehicle in the WinCo parking lot, only to find his brother dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies then put out an alert to locate the man previously seen walking in the area.

About 10:30 p.m., a Lacey police officer detained the man in the 6500 block of Martin Way East without incident. Police later found a 9mm pistol and ammunition in the man’s backpack.

Surveillance footage, witnesses on Horne Street and a K-9 track also connected the Olympia man to the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.