Random sobriety checkpoints to be expected in Fort Smith

FROM STAFF REPORTS
·1 min read

Fort Smith police plan to continue setting up random sobriety checkpoints and will also check at venues, according to a Friday afternoon news release.

Fort Smith police have worked with the Arkansas Beverage Control and Arkansas State Police in a special operation targeting impaired drivers, the release states.

Fort Smith police have made 65 arrests of people on driving impaired since April 29 during a special operaion.
Fort Smith police have made 65 arrests of people on driving impaired since April 29 during a special operaion.

Since the operation started April 29, there have been 65 arrests made.

"Each one prevented a potential tragedy," police report.

Periodic, random sobriety checkpoints, increased compliance checks at businesses that permit on-premise alcohol consumption, according to the release.

Anyone who wants to report an impaired driver can call 911 or police at 479-709-5000.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: More sobriety checkpoints ahead in Fort Smith

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories