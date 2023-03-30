'He was randomly and brutally attacked': Parents give update on Rand Paul staffer who was stabbed

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, of Ky., addresses the audience at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 25, 2022. Paul was the victim of a 2017 attack when his neighbor slammed into him outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game. Now, Paul has falsely conflated those events with his opponent, Democrat Charles Booker, in his re-election bid.

WASHINGTON–Phillip Todd, the staffer of Sen. Rand Paul who was stabbed over the weekend in Washington, D.C., is in stable condition, his parents said.

Todd was stabbed Saturday afternoon in the Northeast neighborhood of the city and sustained life-threatening injuries.

"He was randomly and brutally attacked by a person armed with a knife, who, according to the police report, attempted to kill him," Chuck and Helen Todd said in a statement. "The intervention of our son's friend helped prevent the wounds from being fatal."

Todd had trauma surgery to treats the wounds in his body and will have non-invasive neurosurgery to address a skull fracture, they said.

"He is expected to make a full recovery due to his young age and good health," his parents said in a statement.

Paul and his chief of staff visited Todd in the hospital, his parents said, and Senate Chaplain Rev. Barry Black prayed over him.

“Our hope is that Washington D.C. continues to be the safe and beautiful city our son loves so much," they said in a statement.

Sen. Rand Paul previously attacked

Paul himself was the victim of a 2017 attack when his neighbor slammed into him outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.

Stabbing suspect arrested

Metropolitan Police Department on Monday arrested Glynn Neal, 42, in connection with the incident that occurred over the weekend in the 1300 block of H Street, according to a news release. Police charged Neal with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife), according to a press release.

Federal prison records show Neal was released from prison Friday, the day before the attack.

