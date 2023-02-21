Randstad's (AMS:RAND) Dividend Will Be Increased To €2.85

Randstad N.V. (AMS:RAND) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of April to €2.85. This takes the dividend yield to 4.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Randstad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Randstad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 123%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €1.25, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €2.85. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.6% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Randstad Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Randstad has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.3% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Randstad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Randstad is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Randstad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Is Randstad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

