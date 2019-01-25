Randy Credico's dog Bianca is in the spotlight thanks to Roger Stone's indictment

Nicole Gallucci

Every dog has it's day, and we are here to report that Bianca the dog's day is today.

For those of you unfamiliar with Bianca, she's the therapy dog that belongs to radio host and Roger Stone associate, Randy Credico. She also happened to receive a mention in special counsel Robert Mueller's recent indictment against Stone, as dogs do.

So on Friday morning, when Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI in connection to Mueller's ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, people poring over the indictment began to discuss standout passages, such as that Godfather Part II reference and a blatant threat Stone made against Bianca the dog. *gasp*

SEE ALSO: Here's how to hold your own Robert Mueller vigil

The (extremely rude) Bianca-related indictment passage reads: 

After Stone was arrested, some saw it as justice for Bianca, and it wasn't long before the dog mentioned in the indictment started gaining attention on social media.

This isn't the first time Bianca's made her way into the spotlight though. She's usually always by Credico's side and the radio host was even granted permission to bring her to his grand jury testimony last year.

Stay safe, Bianca. The American people are rooting for you.

WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders' most ludicrous moments as press secretary

Uploads%252fvideo uploaders%252fdistribution thumb%252fimage%252f86138%252f9d188f6a 71c8 48d6 a1c8 e4d2ac1a4c73.jpg%252foriginal.jpg?signature=ovt4hqd zur63ouphrhzgd9hfic=&source=https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws