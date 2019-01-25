Randy Credico's dog Bianca is in the spotlight thanks to Roger Stone's indictment

Every dog has it's day, and we are here to report that Bianca the dog's day is today.

For those of you unfamiliar with Bianca, she's the therapy dog that belongs to radio host and Roger Stone associate, Randy Credico. She also happened to receive a mention in special counsel Robert Mueller's recent indictment against Stone, as dogs do.

So on Friday morning, when Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI in connection to Mueller's ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, people poring over the indictment began to discuss standout passages, such as that Godfather Part II reference and a blatant threat Stone made against Bianca the dog. *gasp*

Roger stone is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/Btz9ux6dtf — Daniel Schuman (@danielschuman) January 25, 2019

The (extremely rude) Bianca-related indictment passage reads:

After Stone was arrested, some saw it as justice for Bianca, and it wasn't long before the dog mentioned in the indictment started gaining attention on social media.

Here's Randy Credico with his dog, Bianca, who is mentioned in the Stone indictment pic.twitter.com/mmuJDIpyl6 — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) January 25, 2019

According to the indictment, Roger Stone allegedly threatened Randy Credico’s therapy dog, Bianca. Not cool. pic.twitter.com/q5uUJ4wXbo — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 25, 2019

protect bianca at ALL COSTS https://t.co/bSifXJLp6b — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 25, 2019

BIANCA DID NOTHING WRONG https://t.co/j1mlmObaJE — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 25, 2019

Bianca definitely has that "How the Hell did I get into this mess? I wanted to live with that nice florist in Scarsdale" look on her face. #LeaveBiancaOutOfIt pic.twitter.com/UTSGiP9fhs — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) January 25, 2019

BIANCA IS INNOCENT https://t.co/mQwEyyxA45 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 25, 2019

Consistent with DOJ policy, the un-indicted dog is referenced, but not identified by name in the Stone indictment. Bianca is not alleged to have conspired with other humans or non-humans. She is presumed innocent. @DeanObeidallah @ElieNYC @ZerlinaMaxwell @PeteDominick https://t.co/bElNhW5Vsq — Danny Cevallos (@CevallosLaw) January 25, 2019

This isn't the first time Bianca's made her way into the spotlight though. She's usually always by Credico's side and the radio host was even granted permission to bring her to his grand jury testimony last year.

Just intercepted and interviewed Randy Credico getting off the train at Union Station, as he prepares to testify before Mueller grand jury tomorrow morning.



Here he is with dog Bianca, who he says he's received special permission to bring to his grand jury testimony. pic.twitter.com/fqipTDFI1L



— Tim Mak (@timkmak) September 7, 2018

Stay safe, Bianca. The American people are rooting for you.