Randy Gonzalez, Of TikTok's Popular Father-Son Duo Enkyboys, Dies At 35

Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular comedy duo Enkyboys on TikTok, died Wednesday in hospice care for cancer, TMZ reported. He was 35.

Gonzalez and his son Brice, from Pearland, Texas, charmed millions on the short-video platform with their effervescent lip-syncing routines.

Gonzalez revealed his advanced colon cancer diagnosis in April and was hopeful chemotherapy could extend his life.

Donations have been pouring in to a GoFundMe page Gonzalez set up for his treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Gonzalez continued to produce videos with Brice while raising awareness of colon cancer.

Comedian George Lopez, whose “Lopez vs Lopez” sitcom on NBC recently cast Brice, mourned the death of the boy’s father on Instagram.

“My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family,” Lopez wrote. “The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family.”

Here’s Brice in a scene from the show, which premiered in November:

Randy Gonzalez is also survived by his wife, Kimberly, and two daughters, TMZ reported.

Related...