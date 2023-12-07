Randy Parsons will replace retiring Dennis Doutt at The Community Bank

ZANESVILLE − Dennis Doutt will be retiring in March from The Community Bank, after almost 45 years in banking.

Rusty Parsons has been hired to replace Doutt as the manager of the Cambridge office.

Parsons graduated from Ohio University. He began his banking career in 2009 and has served as a personal banker and office manager. He is a lifelong resident of the Guernsey County area. He's actively involved with the Cambridge Bobcat Football Boosters, Cambridge Citizens Police Academy Alumni and he retired this past season as a 20-year youth baseball coach.

Dennis Doutt and Randy Parsons of the The Community Bank Cambridge Office.

The Community Bank has 10 banking offices in Downtown, South, West, East and North Zanesville along with New Concord, Frazeysburg, Crooksville, Cambridge and Newark. There are lending centers in Heath and Johnstown. Community financial services is available through the Downtown Zanesville branch.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Randy Parsons replacing retiring Dennis Doutt at The Community Bank