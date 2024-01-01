Randy Rider Speaks to Police About Ex-Girlfriend
Randy Rider had been in a complicated relationship with Whitney Hostler. He has an idea of what may have caused her disappearance.
Randy Rider had been in a complicated relationship with Whitney Hostler. He has an idea of what may have caused her disappearance.
The Bucs could've clinched the NFC South with a win. The Saints had other ideas and remain in the playoff hunt.
Plantar fasciitis sufferers: Give your feet — and your wallet — a break with these miracle socks that over 29,000 shoppers love.
Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, said Thursday nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- are operating "illegally" in the country without complying with the local anti-money laundering act and asked the IT Ministry to block their websites. FIU said it has issued show cause notices to all nine firms. Global crypto exchanges are required to comply with India's anti-money laundering rules and cannot evade the guidelines just because they don't have physical presence in the country, the government agency said.
The news follows Russia's previous commitment to stay on the ISS until 2028.
Silicon Valley can be a place of great power and riches, but the smallest thing can bring it crashing down. From deepfaked phone calls with bankers on the line to mountains of lies that grew out of control, these once-darlings of Silicon Valley were no match for the law. Trevor Milton used his outsized personality to market an ambitious idea: disrupting freight with fleets of hydrogen electric semi trucks via his company, Nikola.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
Russell Wilson's future in Denver is in doubt after Wednesday's news.
Even in his 80s, Tony Bennett "had more energy than anybody I've ever met. He would do 10 shows back-to-back in a different city each night, which is hard for any singer, but he would do it with ease," his daughter Antonia remembers.
When the 'Hell's Kitchen' chef makes a reco we listen, especially when he's talking about knives.
'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.
Deck the halls with expert-imparted wisdom via tons of compelling online courses.
Grab this duo to help you embrace your natural color — it's just $8 per bottle.
Experts warn parents about the dangers of button batteries, musical greeting cards and more.
Why Gen Z vocabulary is so confusing — and what it actually means.
Life insurance riders are optional coverage you can add to your policy, covering a greater array of needs and situations. We explain the most common ones.
FSU desperately wants out of the ACC and its 20-year contract with ESPN, but every turn of conference realignment brings something unexpected.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
Procrastinators, rejoice: You can still snag discounted AirPods, Keurigs, Lego sets and more before Christmas.
Amy Robach reveals her daughters were "shocked" when they learned of T.J. Holmes romance in the press.
Lululemon, Olaplex and more: These thoughtful gift ideas will steal the show.