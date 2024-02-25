Randy Santel wins his 1228th food challenge in Rochester

Feb. 25—ROCHESTER — Food challenge influencer Randy Santel made his first trip to Rochester to attempt Smoak BBQ's Bucket Burger Challenge.

Santel has more than 1.7 million YouTube subscribers on

his channel

where he posts videos of him traveling across the United States and attempting some of the country's hardest food challenges. He's been attempting food challenges for nearly 14 years and it hasn't been easy.

In addition to his success on YouTube, Santel livestreams most of his challenges on

Facebook

for his 2.1 million followers on the social media platform.

Saturday, Santel's livestream at Smoak BBQ had over 1,400 thousand people watching.

"A lot of people think they can just wake up and try a food challenge and it doesn't work like that," said Santel. "There's a lot of training and strategizing, which is kind of why I created the website

foodchallenges.com

. I wrote the articles there based on all my training and experience from the past 14 years."

Currently Santel is on a food challenge journey and working his way up to Duluth for a few challenges in that area. No matter where he goes, a crowd comes out to watch and support his challenges. A common question among his fans is, how does Santel manage to do food challenges on back to back days?

"A lot of people wonder how I do challenges back to back, but it actually does kind of help to do a challenge in order to train," said Santel. "You have to actually practice by eating and expanding your stomach. Some people do drink a little bit of liquids with their food, but you definitely have to expand your stomach and get it ready. A lot of people think that they can just starve themselves and show up real hungry and do well. That never works out."

The Bucket Burger has been a menu item since the location opened nearly five years ago. It's a paid challenge, meaning customers will have to pay for the food even if they win, but winning the challenge gets the participant a T-shirt, a bottle of homemade sauce from Smoak BBQ, and a photo and name hung up in the restaurant.

"So essentially it's just a massive burger in a bucket piled with fries," said Samantha Eich, general manager of Smoak BBQ. "It's two grilled cheese sandwiches, four hamburger patties, pepper jack and American cheese. bacon, barbecue pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar sausage, fried Nashville hot chicken breast topped with two Texas Twinkies, cheese curds, smoked pastrami, and it's served with a pile of fries. Then, they do have to finish a bottle of Pepsi as well."

Participants only have 30 minutes to complete all the food and drink in order to successfully win the challenge. Only around 20 people have managed to complete the challenge in the five years it's existed, one of which is food challenge influencer, Joel Hansen.

Hansen completed two of these challenges in the 30 minutes allotted for one last year and initially, Santel was going to double the challenge as well and do two, back to back. The first one ended up being more than he expected though, and he decided to stop to listen to his body. He completed his 1228th food challenge win by completing the Bucket Burger in 19 minutes and 54 seconds.

"Every part of the Bucket Burger was delicious," said Santel. "I really enjoyed the sausage and the Nashville chicken and then the grilled cheese and everything. Even the fries were great."

Santel will continue his food challenge journey in Inver Grove Heights, just one day after completing the challenge in Rochester.

"I typically do a whole bunch of challenges and then take a break," said Santel. "Right now with everything I've got going on. We're selling our house in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, because we've already bought one in Nashville, Tennessee. That house goes up for sale in April and I'm also still finishing my master's degree. So I'm steadily going on a food challenge trip, taking a little bit of time off to get stuff done, and then going on another trip."

Balance has been key for Santel who hinted at switching career focuses in a couple years. He is currently pursuing a master's degree in dietetics with the goal of becoming a dietitian.

"I'm going on 14 years, so it's been a very long time," said Santel. "I've got about two or three years. Then I'll be doing everything as a dietitian, public speaking, I'll have a book coming out, and some other stuff."