'Randy Wallace Day' declared in Houston

Stellantis, the parent company of brands like Jeep and Chrysler, announced it will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS). It is the last major Western automaker to announce compatibility, meaning Tesla's push to make its EV charging standard the dominant one in North America is essentially complete. Stellantis said Monday that "select" electric vehicle models made by its sub-brands will use Tesla's NACS charging port starting in 2025, and like other automakers, will make adapters available to current owners so they can plug into Tesla's Supercharging network.