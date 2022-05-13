Randy Weaver, the man who fought federal agents at Ruby Ridge, has died

May 12—Randy Weaver, the white supremacist who became a hero of the modern militia movement after an 11-day standoff with federal agents at Ruby Ridge in North Idaho, has died.

The 74-year-old passed away Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by his daughter Sara Weaver.

Weaver became a household name in August 1992.

U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him after he failed to appear in court to face charges for manufacturing and possessing illegal shotguns.

But Weaver refused to surrender.

On Aug. 21, six federal marshals conducting surveillance on Weaver's cabin encountered Weaver, his 14-year-old son Samuel and friend Kevin Harris. A gun battle ensued and U.S. Deputy Marshal William Degan of Boston and Samuel Weaver were killed, kicking off an 11-day standoff.

Hundreds of federal agents flocked to Ruby Ridge, near Naples in Boundary County. FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi shot and killed Weaver's wife, Vicki Weaver, on Aug. 22.

Millions of Americans followed the siege on TV until it ended on Aug. 31.

In 1993, a jury acquitted Weaver and his friend, Kevin Harris, in the death of Degan. Weaver was only convicted on two minor gun counts.

The Justice Department disciplined 12 federal agents in connection to Ruby Ridge and the agency paid the Weaver family $3.1 million for the deaths of Vicki and Sammy Weaver.

In the 30 years since the standoff, Ruby Ridge has become a rallying cry for anti-government extremists.

Weaver remained popular among white supremacists and extremists in the years following the standoff. He was often seen selling his book, "The Federal Siege at Ruby Ridge," at gun shows and survivalist expos.

