Rane Holdings Limited (NSE:RANEHOLDIN) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we’ll look at Rane Holdings Limited (NSE:RANEHOLDIN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.
First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.
What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?
ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’
So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?
The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)
Or for Rane Holdings:
0.079 = ₹1.3b ÷ (₹22b – ₹8.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)
Therefore, Rane Holdings has an ROCE of 7.9%.
Is Rane Holdings’s ROCE Good?
When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Rane Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Auto Components industry average of 16%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Rane Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.
Rane Holdings’s current ROCE of 7.9% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 14% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.
Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Rane Holdings.
How Rane Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE
Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.
Rane Holdings has total assets of ₹22b and current liabilities of ₹8.7b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 39% of its total assets. Rane Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.
Our Take On Rane Holdings’s ROCE
