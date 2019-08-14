Is Range Resources Corporation's (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable?

Could Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

A 1.8% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Range Resources has some staying power. Remember that the recent share price drop will make Range Resources's yield look higher, even though recent events might have impacted the company's prospects. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Range Resources for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. While Range Resources pays a dividend, it reported a loss over the last year. When a company is loss-making, we next need to check to see if its cash flows can support the dividend.

Of the free cash flow it generated last year, Range Resources paid out 25% as dividends, suggesting the dividend is affordable.

Is Range Resources's Balance Sheet Risky?

Given Range Resources is paying a dividend but reported a loss over the past year, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Range Resources has net debt of 2.87 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 1.24 times its interest expense, Range Resources's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

We update our data on Range Resources every 24 hours

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Range Resources's dividend payments. The dividend has been cut by more than 20% on at least one occasion historically. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.16 in 2009, compared to US$0.08 last year. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.7% a year during that period. Range Resources's dividend has been cut sharply at least once, so it hasn't fallen by 6.7% every year, but this is a decent approximation of the long term change.