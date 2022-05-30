Is Range Resources (RRC) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Composite Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Composite generated a total return of -4.38% gross of fees (-4.52% net of fees), outperforming the -5.82% total return of the Russell 2500 Index. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Aristotle Capital Management Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund mentioned Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1976, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is a Fort Worth, Texas-based natural gas exploration and production company with a $9.3 billion market capitalization. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) delivered a 94.67% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 157.11%. The stock closed at $34.71 per share on May 26, 2022.

Here is what Aristotle Capital Management Small Cap Equity has to say about Range Resources Corporation NYSE:RRC) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), a natural gas focused exploration and production company with operations in the Appalachian Basin, appreciated due to improved investor sentiment following an uptick in natural gas pricing. We maintain a position, as we believe the company’s low-cost acreage allows it to translate the healthy price environment into earnings and cash flow that is being used to reduce financial leverage, which can accrue additional value to equity shareholders in periods to come."

operator recording operation of oil and gas process at oil and rig plant, offshore oil and gas industry, offshore oil and rig in the sea, operator monitor production process, routine daily record.

Story continues

Our calculations show that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was in 36 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 30 funds in the previous quarter. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) delivered a 45.41% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) in Top 5 Stock Picks of David Iben’s Kopernik Global Investors. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.