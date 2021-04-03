Range Rover Damaged Rolling Off Transport

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Yeah, that’s not going to buff out.

We’ve seen some unfortunate incidents of cars being damaged while being transported, including a 429 Mach 1 Mustang which was crushed in an accident recently. Sadly, these kinds of tragedies have been happening for a long time, but it’s especially tragic when a classic muscle car is involved. Fortunately, this incident involved a budget-friendly Range Rover and the owner, Samcrac, fixed the damage, but it still illustrates how risky it is to unload vehicles from a transporter.

All it took was one of the ramps on the transporter slipping as the Range Rover backed off and in no time the front end of the luxury SUV was damaged. As Samcrac notes, while the damage wasn’t severe it would’ve been quite expensive had an insurance company been involved. That really makes you think, doesn’t it?

The Land Rover Range Rover in question cost under $4,000 at auction, so it at least wasn’t a pricey new model. Samcrac actually specializes in buying high-end vehicles from the insurance auctions, fixing, then flipping them for a profit. He makes doing the repairs himself look easy, but before you scamper off and decide this is a great get-rich-quick scheme, realize the man has a lot of skill and experience.

The good news is the truck driver felt bad about the incident, per Samcrac. The damage was all due to one of the ramps failing and Samcrac could’ve justifiably freaked out on the guy and refused to use his service again. Instead, he realized this was just a freak accident and stated he “wouldn’t hesitate” to hire the transporter again. How about that for being a class act?

As a bonus at the beginning of the video, if you haven’t already watched it, Samcrac has included some footage of cars getting damaged while being unloaded from transporters, including his personal Ferrari. It’s painful to watch, but at least you know you’re not having to pay for the subsequent repairs.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Maluma Looks Ripped in a New Shirtless Video of His Arm Day Workout

    The singer showed off his bicep curls—and six-pack—in his latest Instagram post.

  • Thief Returns Range Rover Accidentally

    Talk about a dumb criminal…

  • What Scares Me About Getting Old

    "Even for a guy who’s spent a vast majority of his waking hours helping others imagine the best way to age," writes Ken Dychtwald, "there’s a lot that scares me about getting old."

  • WWDC to be all-virtual, PayPal users can shop with crypto

    This week's major tech headlines include Apple's WWDC going all-virtual, PayPal users getting the chance to shop with crypto and NBC Universal possibly pulling owned content from competitors.

  • Best and Worst Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers

    For the first time in Consumer Reports’ lawn mower tests, the top Overall Scores for battery-powered walk-behind mowers are comparable with those of the top gas-powered walk-behind mowers. Simply...

  • US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles

    The U.S. government's road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood. Details of the probes, which cover nearly 215,000 vehicles, were posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website. The largest investigation covers more than 191,000 VW Atlas SUVs from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

  • Man Buys Dodge Challenger After Stealing From Mom

    Does he think he’s Robin Hood or something?

  • Truck Collides With Car Outside Police Station in Medina, Ohio

    The Montville Police Department released footage of a truck colliding with a car outside its station in Medina, Ohio, on April 2.Police said there were no visibility, weather, health or mechanical issues that caused the early-morning crash. “The cause of this crash was human error. The driver of the larger vehicle was inattentive and failed to obey a well posted, blinking LED Stop Sign.”Police said no one was injured in the crash. Credit: Montville Police Department via Storyful

  • Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, J Balvin to See Big Paydays From Scooter Braun Mega Deal

    In the merger between BTS’ label HYBE and Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, Braun’s SB Projects (SBP) roster of clients — among them Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin and Demi Lovato — are set to become significant shareholders in a capital increase meant to fortify the bond between both companies, according to a Korean regulatory […]

  • Junkyard Gem: 1993 Plymouth Sundance Duster

    When Chrysler introduced the Plymouth Duster for the 1970 model year, it was a sporty-looking fastback coupe version of the Valiant, itself a twin to the Dodge Dart. A few years later, the Duster name went onto a coupe version of the Plymouth Volaré, and then the middle 1980s saw the Turismo Duster and its legendary "Cocaine Factory" television commercial. The very last use of the Plymouth Duster name took place during the 1992 through 1994 model years, when the name was applied to a factory-hot-rod version of the Sundance.

  • 30 Sides for Hot Dogs to Serve at a Summer Cookout

    Oh, hot dogs. You stand by our grill all summer long, from the Memorial Day cookout to the July 4th potluck ...

  • Taiwan releases train crash suspect on bond, prosecutors lodge appeal

    HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) -A Taiwan court on Saturday released on bond the manager of a construction site whose truck authorities believe caused a train accident that killed at least 51 people, as family members mourned the dead at the crash site. The crash on Friday was Taiwan's worst rail accident in seven decades, when an express train hit the truck that had slid down a bank beside the track from the building site. The train, with almost 500 people aboard, was travelling from Taipei, the capital, to Taitung on the east coast when it derailed in a tunnel just north of the city of Hualien.

  • Jeff Bezos was reportedly so happy with Amazon's logo he said anyone who disliked it 'won't like puppies'

    Amazon's signature smile logo was created in 1999 and has stuck on boxes mailed to customers ever since.

  • How and why to buy a projector

    Here's a list of the best projectors you can buy at all price points, as well as tips and tricks for shopping for a projector.

  • Virtual NYIAS highlights | The cars that weren't shown in New York this week

    The electric motor and battery are unchanged at 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, but the weight loss means that it hits 62 mph in 6.7 seconds, an improvement of 0.6 over the road car. Hyundai revealed what appears to be a production-intent version of its forthcoming Santa Cruz not-quite-a-pickup. Just like the Honda Ridgeline, the Santa Cruz will be built on a unibody platform, but based on its size, it looks like more of a compact Ford Maverick competitor than a mid-size truck.

  • 15 delicious low-calorie foods that are filling and can help you lose weight

    Low-calorie foods like high-fiber veggies, fruits, lean meat, fish, and whole grains are filling and can help you lose weight.

  • Stockton health center part of national plan to ease access to COVID-19 vaccines

    Community Medical Centers in Stockton is one of the first 250 community clinics nationwide to have been selected by the Biden administration in its plan to aggressively increase the number of vaccinated people. This designation allows CMC to receive the COVID-19 vaccine directly from the federal government. The increased supply means patients such as Cherrylin Calderon are now able to receive the Moderna vaccine. Necessity overcame Calderon’s fear, as he was initially scared of getting inoculated after videos she watched on social media. Friday came, and she was ready to get her first dose. See more in the video above.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Fans tell us why they won't stop fighting to 'RestoreTheSnyderVerse' even though there's no plan for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' sequels

    WarnerMedia thought it could move past #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, but the movement grows. Fans won't stop until they get sequels or Snyder says he's done.

  • Trump might have 'found' the votes he needed to win Georgia under state's new election law

    Republican legislators now have more oversight and power over elections and the county officials who count the votes. The secretary of state has less.