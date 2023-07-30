The Ranger 1500 XD Is the Polaris Answer to the Work Truck

Polaris

In addition to making the single strangest sports car-adjacent thing in the world, Polaris builds side-by-sides. The brand's performance-focused UTVs are used for professional racing and recreational off-roading alike, but its more typical side-by-sides see day-to-day use as, effectively, smaller work trucks. For people using a side-by-side for these purposes the value is in its ability to do the duties of a work vehicle in relatively inaccessible places. That makes a Ranger built for extreme working conditions a logical offering.

Polaris

Polaris calls this the Ranger XD 1500, with that "XD" standing for "Extreme Duty." Unlike the trucks that use the 1500 branding, this is not a light-duty, full-sized pick-up. That number instead represents a 1500 cc 3-cylinder engine, which in this application offers 110 horsepower.

That big-for-the-segment power output means that the XD 1500 can carry 1500 lb in the cargo box and tow a healthy 3500 lb. Add 15 inches of ground clearance and you have a UTV that can carry a lot of something from one inaccessible place to another. That capability is also tempered by durability, helped by a steel belt transmission and steel one-piece chassis.

Polaris

Polaris says the Ranger XD 1500 starts at $29,999 before options, or $39,999 for the variant with a fully-enclosed cab. Options include a 7-inch infotainment screen with GPS-based navigation, 32-inch tires for further off-road capability, and an 84-inch plow that can be managed from inside the cabin. While even those who use side-by-sides for work regularly may not need that level of capability, the XD 1500 adds the unique option to the marketplace.

You Might Also Like