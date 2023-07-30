The Ranger 1500 XD Is the Polaris Answer to the Work Truck

Fred Smith
·2 min read
polaris ranger xd 1500
The Ranger 1500 XD Is the Polaris Work TruckPolaris

In addition to making the single strangest sports car-adjacent thing in the world, Polaris builds side-by-sides. The brand's performance-focused UTVs are used for professional racing and recreational off-roading alike, but its more typical side-by-sides see day-to-day use as, effectively, smaller work trucks. For people using a side-by-side for these purposes the value is in its ability to do the duties of a work vehicle in relatively inaccessible places. That makes a Ranger built for extreme working conditions a logical offering.

polaris xd 1500
Polaris

Polaris calls this the Ranger XD 1500, with that "XD" standing for "Extreme Duty." Unlike the trucks that use the 1500 branding, this is not a light-duty, full-sized pick-up. That number instead represents a 1500 cc 3-cylinder engine, which in this application offers 110 horsepower.

That big-for-the-segment power output means that the XD 1500 can carry 1500 lb in the cargo box and tow a healthy 3500 lb. Add 15 inches of ground clearance and you have a UTV that can carry a lot of something from one inaccessible place to another. That capability is also tempered by durability, helped by a steel belt transmission and steel one-piece chassis.

polaris ranger xd 1500
Polaris

Polaris says the Ranger XD 1500 starts at $29,999 before options, or $39,999 for the variant with a fully-enclosed cab. Options include a 7-inch infotainment screen with GPS-based navigation, 32-inch tires for further off-road capability, and an 84-inch plow that can be managed from inside the cabin. While even those who use side-by-sides for work regularly may not need that level of capability, the XD 1500 adds the unique option to the marketplace.

You Might Also Like