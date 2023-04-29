Rangers ace deGrom exits in 4th inning against Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom exited another impressive start early because of injury concerns.

For the second time in three starts, deGrom didn't make it past the fourth inning. He left with right forearm tightness in the Rangers' 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

“He was throwing great,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “It was Jacob as we know, and it just started to tighten up there a little bit.”

Bochy described the move as a precaution, the same as 11 nights earlier when deGrom left after four no-hit innings at Kansas City because of right wrist soreness.

“Just being cautious here,” Bochy said. “We’ll evaluate him tomorrow, and see how he feels.”

DeGrom, who didn’t talk to media after the game, retired his first 10 batters and had a 5-0 lead before he walked Anthony Rizzo with one out in the fourth. The right-hander had thrown only 10 balls to the first 10 batters, but after the walk got a full count on Gleyber Torres before his flyout.

Then ahead 0-2 on Willie Calhoun, deGrom threw a 96.6 mph fastball that sailed outside for a ball. The pitcher reached for his left side, then followed with an 89.4 mph slider. His 50th and slowest pitch of the night was outside, and Calhoun lined an opposite-field single to left.

Athletic trainer Jacob Newburn and pitching coach Mike Maddux went to the mound, and Maddux summoned Bochy and met with the manager in foul territory. Bochy then went to the mound and deGrom walked to the dugout.

DeGrom signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers in December after his first nine big league seasons with the New York Mets. He is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA over 30 1/3 innings in his first six starts.

But he has plagued by injuries the past two years with the Mets, and was limited to 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts.

The Rangers were cautious with him in spring training after he reported tightness in his left side before the team's first scheduled workout, but the right-hander was still their opening-day starter.

He exited his fourth start April 17 at Kansas City with a sore right wrist after throwing four hitless innings. But he made his next scheduled start, striking out 11 on 80 pitches over six innings to beat Oakland five days before his first start against the Yankees since 2018.

