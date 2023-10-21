Rangers, Astros benches clear after Garcia is hit by pitch. Players, manager ejected

The benches cleared in game 5 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

It started after Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu hit Adolis Garcia in the bottom of the eighth inning. Garcia had hit a massive three-run homer in the previous at-bat before.

Need a Jomboy narration on the Astros/Rangers brawl ASAP pic.twitter.com/lYHqGpDUy1 — ۟ (@cympole) October 20, 2023

Garcia took exception and started to argue with Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. After a tense back and forth the benches cleared with some light shoving between the teams.

This is the second time Maldonado has been at the center of a benches-clearing moment with the Rangers after he argued with Marcus Semien earlier in the season in July.

After the fracas subsided, Garcia and Abreu were tossed from the game along with Astros manager Dusty Baker, who was incensed with the umpires following the team’s confrontation.