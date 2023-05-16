Rangers find a dead woman in car at Yellowstone National Park

Rangers at Yellowstone National Park on Saturday found a dead woman inside a car on Craig Pass, which is about three miles south of Old Faithful Geyser.

The car had been driven into a snowbank, and when the rangers responding to "an incident" at the scene, they saw a man standing outside the car, the National Park Service said in a news release. The man was later arrested for drug possession and traffic-related charges.

The National Park Service did not release the identities of the woman or the man arrested.

The road between Old Faithful and the West Thumb Geyser Basin was closed for about 24 hours as investigators examined the scene. It reopened on Sunday evening.

The investigation is ongoing and being carried out by the National Park Service, with support from the FBI and U.S. Attorney's office, the National Park Service said.

