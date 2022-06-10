Rangers fan accused of punching Lightning fan, good Samaritan at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — A Staten Island man was arrested and banned from Madison Square Garden for life after he sucker punched a Tampa Bay Lightning fan, then hit a good Samaritan after Thursday night's New York Rangers playoff game, officials said.

The violence unfolded after Tampa Bay's 3-1 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final and was captured on video that circulated on social media. The New York Police Department said a verbal dispute between two people escalated around 10:50 p.m. as fans were leaving the arena after the game.

As the argument heated up, a 29-year-old Staten Island man punched a 26-year-old man in the face, police said. Video shows the attacker, wearing Rangers apparel, walking in front of the victim, who was wearing a Lightning jersey, then turning around and sucker punching him. The victim fell to the floor, unconscious, police said.

A good Samaritan tried to stop the attacker from running away, but the attacker punched him in the face, too, before fleeing, police said. The attacker was arrested inside the Garden around 11:45 p.m.

Both victims had pain and bruising but were not hospitalized, police said.

The Staten Island man was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct, both violations, police said.

Madison Square Garden said in a statement that the man is banned for life from the Garden and its other venues. A statement from the organization said staff "ensured the victims received appropriate medical care and have followed up to provide support from our guest services team."

"Last night, an abhorrent assault took place against a Tampa Bay fan at the conclusion of the game — followed by a second assault against an individual who bravely intervened," the statement said. "All guests — no matter what team they support — should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News

