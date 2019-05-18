Rangers P Kelley recovering from throat surgery

Texas Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley had two lumps surgically removed from his vocal cords this week and is awaiting the results of a biopsy, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Saturday.

The right-hander told the newspaper he had the surgery Thursday and expects to have the biopsy results next week.

Kelley, 35, was placed on the injured list on May 9 with what the team called an infection.

"I went on the IL originally to get them biopsied, and I guess the biopsy wasn't conclusive enough," he told the Star-Telegram. "So they removed them. I still don't know the results of what's in my throat, but it's out and I'm going to get back to pitching."

Kelley is 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

He told the Star-Telegram he does not use smokeless tobacco and that the doctors are optimistic.

"Honestly, I'm not thinking about it too much," he said. "We'll find out when we find out, but for now I just want to get back to playing. Physically I feel good."

--Field Level Media