Rania Alayed: Roadside search for 2013 murder victim draws blank

A search for the body of a woman murdered by her husband in a "planned honour killing" has ended after no remains were found, police have said.

Mother-of-three Rania Alayed, 25, from Manchester, went missing in June 2013.

Greater Manchester Police began searching near a lay-by on the A19 near Thirsk, North Yorkshire, two weeks ago after receiving new information.

The force has said detectives "remain committed" to finding her remains.

A trial in 2014 heard Ms Alayed was killed by her husband Ahmed Al-Khatib at his brother's flat in Salford.

Al-Khatib admitted he had been unhappy when his wife started college and began wearing make-up.

He claimed he killed his wife in self-defence after an evil spirit entered her but the court heard she had suffered "years of abuse".

He was found guilty of murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Al-Khatib's brothers Muhaned and Hussain were also jailed for helping to dispose of her body.

The court heard Muhaned told police that Ms Alayed had been buried near a lay-by on the A19.

After her disappearance in 2013, police said they were searching a 15-mile (24km) stretch of the same road near, but that search also drew a blank.

A force statement said: "As with all investigations, if any new credible information comes to light, officers will conduct the relevant enquiries."

