Ranjit Koodali is the dean of NMSU's Graduate School

New Mexico State University will welcome a new face to its campus leadership at the start of the spring semester.

A new dean for the Graduate School has been named and will also serve as provost of international affairs starting Jan.16. His name is Ranjit Koodali.

“I am delighted Dr. Koodali is joining NMSU, and we have high expectations that he will do a great job of integrating and improving our graduate school and international affairs operations,” said Provost and Chief Academic Officer Alan Shoho in a Jan.11 news release.

Koodali previously worked at Western Kentucky University where he was a chemistry professor and served as associate provost of research and graduate education. He’s held similar positions at the University of South Dakota.

According to the release, Koodali’s goal in his new roles is to collaborate with the university’s colleges and departments to promote the graduate school and its global education programs. He also said the role as provost of international affairs will be an added experience for him.

“I am truly grateful to NMSU for this wonderful opportunity and am eager to serve NMSU to the best of my abilities,” Koodali said in the release. “The opportunity to also help with International Affairs operations seems to provide a rich and fascinating experience, being a first-generation immigrant myself. Serving the various constituents at NMSU will be a very rewarding experience.”

A search for a new Graduate School dean began in 2023. Koodali was among two other finalists announced for the position in September 2023. In the meantime, Honors College Dean Phame Camarena held the position as interim since 2022.

Lakshmi Reddi, search committee chair and dean of the College of Engineering, had this to say about Koodali being chosen.

“Dr. Koodali brings a wealth of experience from his prior affiliations as dean of the graduate school at the University of South Dakota,” Reddi said in the release. “He is very knowledgeable about all dimensions of graduate school administration and well-engaged in the Council of Graduate Schools. He brings a fresh perspective to New Mexico State.”

Ernesto Cisneros is a reporting fellow with the UNM/NM Local News Fund program. He covers education for the Sun-News and can be reached at ECisneros@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter at @_ernestcisneros.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Ranjit Koodali named dean of NMSU Graduate School