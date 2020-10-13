Ranking Starbucks, Dunkin and Dutch Bros' fall pumpkin coffee drinks from worst to best

Haters will say it doesn't matter.

But for those die-hard pumpkin spice lovers out there, finding the best coffee drinks infused with fall's favorite flavor is no frivolous task.

It's been nearly two decades since Starbucks debuted its Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, and these days there's no shortage of competitors vying for customers' dollars. From pumpkin spice candles to pumpkin spice SPAM, there's a vast array of products allegedly flavored like winter squash and mixed spices.

We haven't managed to acquire any of Kraft's pumpkin spice mac n' cheese (yet), but we did try both hot and cold pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks at three of the country's biggest coffee chains.

Here's how their options stacked up:

6. Pumpkin Cold Brew at Dunkin

Pumpkin spice lovers can order Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl in all manner of beverages including "hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate," according to the company's website. Now, just because you can doesn't mean you should.

This cold brew was cloyingly sweet and coated your palate in the special and wildly undesirable way artificial flavorings tend to. We couldn't stand more than a few sips.

5. Caramel Pumpkin Brulee Cold Brew at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros is probably as well known for its excessively friendly staff and unfathomably long drive-thru lines as it is for its coffee. But with a fall drink menu that debuted a Caramel Pumpkin Brulee cold brew in August, it certainly deserved a shot.

Sadly, adding a couple of pumps of Caramel Pumpkin Brulee flavor did little to amp up the fall vibe of this iced drink. On the upside, there was plenty of ice in the coffee. But between the cold temperature of the brew and the unpleasant grassy aftertaste of the syrup, there was little to enjoy here.

4. Caramel Pumpkin Brulee Breve at Dutch Bros

With a name that promises a lot in the flavor department, this drink really misses the mark on the adage of "under promise and over deliver." Pros include that this hot drink was really hot — something that can't be said about either of the other hot drinks on this list. But that's about where the positive feedback ends.

As far as the tasting notes, expect a subtler pumpkin flavor from Dutch Bros' drink. It was so subtle you might not even be able to identify it as anything other than just sweet. And the caramel and brulee flavors? Nowhere to be found.

3. Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew at Starbucks

Since its debut last fall, Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew has been a solid iced option for those pumpkin spice lovers who, we don't know, might happen to live in a city that's experienced the hottest summer on record and are still suffering through 100-degree temperatures even though it's October.

As far as iced pumpkin coffee drinks go, this one is far and away the best option on the list. It doesn't pack quite as much pumpkin punch as Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte but it is a creamy, not overly sweet cold beverage that (probably) won't make you turn up your nose.

2. Pumpkin Spice Latte at Dunkin

The Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte debuted on the Dunkin menu in August and features "rich, smooth espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping," according to the company's website.

There didn't appear to be any toppings on this particular specimen, but there was a gentle pumpkin flavor to this drink that made it boring at worst and inoffensive at best. Considering some of the other drinks on this list, we'll take it.

1.Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks

If you're gonna come after the O.G. pumpkin spice latte, you better come correct. But the bottom line is that no other drive-thru coffee chain has managed to outdo this fall coffee classic. Although this particular pumpkin spice latte failed to wow in the visual arena, it delivered on all flavor promises by being creamy, pumpkin-y and hot.

The Starbucks website says this fan-favorite beverage is made with espresso, steamed milk and "a blend of pumpkin and traditional fall spice flavors." And listen, is it going to wow any hardcore coffee lovers? No. But it is, as it has always been, a fail-safe way to get yourself into the fall mood.

