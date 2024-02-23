Ranken automotive industry tour taking place today

ST. LOUIS – Financial advisory firm, Deloitte, says the automotive industry is expected to see a surge in demand for workers skilled in electric vehicle technology and cybersecurity this year.

To help prepare for that, Ranken is giving St. Louis students a chance to learn from auto manufacturers themselves. They’ll get to tour Ranken’s automotive facilities today.

They’ll also meet with executives from Ford, General Motors, and Toyota about careers in auto maintenance.

