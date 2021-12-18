Rankin County house fire kills man, 67; wife escaped, authorities say

A man is dead after a house fire broke out late Friday night in Rankin County in the Rose Hill community, authorities say.

Harold Harris, 67, was killed in the fire, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said. The cause of Harris' death is still pending.

Harris' wife managed to escape the home, Rankin County Emergency Management Director Mike Word said.

"Anytime it's tragic, but especially more so with Christmas right around the corner, a week away," Word said, adding neighbors and family gathered outside the home Friday night.

Firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Rose Hill Road. The Cato, Puckett, Shell Road and Robinhood volunteer fire departments responded to the scene along with the sheriff's department, Rankin County Emergency Management Operations and coroner, Word added.

The cause of the fire is still pending an investigation, Word said.

