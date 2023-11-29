Rankin County Sheriff updates training, policies after ‘Goon Squad’ members plead guilty

The Rankin County Sheriff's Office announced Monday updates to its training and polices after six former officers pleaded guilty to assaulting and torturing two Black men in January.

The five former Rankin County Sheriff's deputies are Brett McAlpin, Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Jeffrey Middleton and Daniel Opdyke. The sixth former police officer is Joshua Hartfield from the city of Richland.

All of the former officers, some of whom called themselves “The Goon Squad,” are scheduled to be sentenced in January.

“This past January, inappropriate conduct from an isolated group of deputies injured citizens in our county and undermined the reputation of this department. The safety and security of our citizens, and visitors, is one of our main objectives, and we take all occurrences of this nature very seriously,” Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a press release posted on Pelahatchie News that was provided to that news organization.

The sheriff's office did not make the press release that was provided to other media available to the Clarion Ledger on request, nor did the office respond to a request for comment on this story before press time.

This combination of photos shows, from top left, former Rankin County sheriff’s deputies Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield appearing at the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Miss., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The six white former Mississippi law officers pleaded guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault that ended with a deputy shooting one victim in the mouth.

Court documents show that on Jan. 24, the former "Goon Squad" officers burst into a home without a warrant, then handcuffed and used a stun gun on the two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, the Associated Press reported.

Based on Associated Press reporting, the court documents said the officers assaulted the men with a sex object, beat them and used their stun guns repeatedly over a roughly 90-minute period. The episode culminated with one deputy placing a gun in Jenkins’ mouth and firing, which cut his tongue, broke his jaw and exited out of his neck.

The officers did not give him medical attention, instead discussing a “false cover story to cover up their misconduct,” as well as planting and tampering with evidence, the Associated Press reported.

“Once the true facts were discovered, we took immediate action to remove the perpetrators from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, cooperated fully with the official investigation, and they are being dealt with through the legal system," Bailey said in the news release. "We didn’t stop there.”

Bailey said the department updated its patrol policy and procedure manual. Bailey also said the complaints process can now be done online, in-person, by phone or U.S. Mail.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey

According to previous coverage by the Clarion Ledger, below are the specifics each officer was charged with and pleaded to in August:

Former Rankin County Sheriff Deputy Hunter Elward was charged with Aggravated Assault, Home Invasion, and Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction of Justice/Hinder Prosecution.

Former Rankin County Sheriff Lieutenant Jeffrey Middleton was charged with Obstruction of Justice/Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction of Justice/Hinder Prosecution.

Former Rankin County Sheriff Narcotics Investigator Christian Dedmon was charged with Home Invasion and Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction of Justice/Hinder Prosecution.

Former Rankin County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Opdyke was charged with Obstruction of Justice/Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction of Justice/Hinder Prosecution.

Former Richland Police Department Narcotics Investigator Joshua Hartfield was charged with Obstruction of Justice/Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction of Justice/Hinder Prosecution.

Former Rankin County Sheriff Chief Investigator Brett McAlpin was charged with Obstruction of Justice/Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction of Justice/Hinder Prosecution.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Rankin County MS sheriff makes changes after Black men assaulted