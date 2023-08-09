Rankin man jailed in 2 Westmoreland drug cases

Aug. 9—An Allegheny County man was arrested Monday after authorities said he sold 1,500 stamp bags of drugs to an undercover police officer in North Huntingdon, according to court papers.

Damar D. Pearson, 21, of Rankin, is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Investigators with the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force reported the undercover officer requested 30 bricks of heroin/fentanyl from Pearson and arranged to meet him Monday around 6:30 p.m. at a township motel, according to court papers.

After the exchange was made, police came into the motel room and arrested Pearson. The drugs were sent to a lab for analysis, but authorities said they believed the stamp bags contained heroin/fentanyl, according to court papers.

Pearson is charged with drug offenses and criminal use of a communication facility. His bail was set at $200,000. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records and a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16.

An additional set of drug charges was filed against him Wednesday by Greensburg police. A confidential informant worked with an undercover officer to buy heroin/fentanyl from Pearson on July 31 in Hempfield, according to court papers. Police did not detail in the complaint the quantity of drugs exchanged.

An additional $100,000 bail was set in that case. An Aug. 22 preliminary hearing is set in that case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .