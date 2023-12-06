Rankin police chief dies

Dec. 6—Rankin police Chief Jeremi Gregory died Tuesday, the borough announced on its Facebook page.

"Chief you will be greatly missed and remembered by all," the borough posted.

Officials didn't indicate the cause of Gregory's death or his age.

Gregory served with the borough department since July 2018, according to his LinkedIn account, and is one of only two officers listed on the force, according to the borough website.

State police told TribLive news partner WTAE troopers will be patrolling in Rankin on a 24/7 basis pending local decisions about police coverage in the community.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .