RANKED: The 15 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2022 from Kia, Tesla, Ford and more

Many buyers share a priority when choosing between EVs: Finding the longest-range electric car in their budget.

We've ranked the top 15 electric cars on sale in 2022 by their range, as estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The longest-range electric car is the Lucid Air. The Kia EV6, Tesla Model S, and Ford F-150 Lightning also make the cut.

15. BMW i4 eDrive40: 301 miles

BMW i4. BMW

BMW's answer to the Tesla Model 3 squeaks by with 301 miles of EPA-rated range in the $55,400 eDrive40 model. It delivers 335 horsepower, but there's a sportier M50 version that boasts 536.

14. Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE: 303 miles

The Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai

Hyundai's latest electric SUV offers up to 303 miles of range in the $44,000 SE Long Range configuration.

And the Ioniq 5 offers extra-fast charging ability to go with its 300-plus miles of range. Plugged into a 350 kilowatt charger, the SUV can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes, the company claims.

13. Kia EV6 Wind RWD: 310 miles

The 2022 Kia EV6. Kia

Built around the same bones as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 offers similarly impressive range. But it comes at a slightly higher price point: $47,000 for the rangiest Wind RWD model.

In our testing, the EV6 was more fun to drive than its Hyundai cousin.

12. Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1: 314 miles

2022 Mustang Mach-E Ford

Ford sells several Mustang Mach-E models — with all-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, a smaller battery, and a larger pack. But the range king is the $52,450 California Route 1 edition.

Expect 247 miles of range in the base Mustang Mach-E Select, according to the EPA's estimates.

But Mach-Es have been selling like hotcakes, and any custom orders will have to wait until the 2023 model.

11. Rivian R1T: 314 miles

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian made a splash when it beat Ford, GM, and Tesla to market with its pickup truck back in September. The adventure-focused R1T delivers great off-roading chops, fanciful features like a slide-out camping kitchen, and plenty of range for getting to the great outdoors.

After a price hike, the truck costs $79,500.

10. Rivian R1S: 316 miles

Rivian has racked up billions in investment from investors like Ford and BlackRock. Rivian

Rivian's R1S SUV is a bit lighter and more aerodynamic than its pickup sibling, earning a slightly better range rating from the feds.

The startup plans to start delivering the three-row SUV to patiently waiting customers later this summer. It starts at $84,500.

But beware: Rivian is slowly making its way through thousands of preorders, so availability will be slim for quite a while.

9. Ford F-150 Lightning Extended Range: 320 miles

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Ford

Ford's electric truck gets 230 miles of range with its Standard Range battery and up to 320 with the optional Extended Range pack. To get that max range you'll need to pay at least $72,474 (before federal and local incentives).

Buy a Lightning and you'll get sports-car acceleration, a useful front trunk, and plenty of onboard power.

8. BMW iX xDrive50: 324 miles

2022 BMW iX. BMW

Both of BMW's US models make the cut, with the $84,100 iX SUV offering 324 miles of driving range. It's also a 516-horsepower rocketship that can blast to 60 mph in an unsettling 4.4 seconds, BMW says.

7. GMC Hummer EV Edition 1: 329 miles

2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

GMC claims its resurrected Hummer can travel 329 miles on a full battery, but that hasn't been verified by the EPA. The Hummer EV is gargantuan — as you might expect — but GM makes up for that with a gigantic battery pack.

The limited-run Edition 1 model costs $112,595, and GMC plans to sell lower-cost Hummer pickups down the road.

6. Tesla Model Y Long Range: 330 miles

Tesla Model Y. Tesla

Tesla's $66,000 compact SUV ranks No. 6. A few thousand extra dollars buys you the Model Y Performance, which is quicker but gets 27 miles less range.

Tesla buyers also benefit from the company's vast network of Superchargers dotting the globe.

See our Tesla buying guide here.

5. Tesla Model X: 348 miles

Tesla Model X. Tesla

The $121,000 Model X SUV comes with two motors, three rows, and unmistakable gull-wing doors. Claiming to hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, it can haul the kids to school in a hurry.

If that's not quite quick enough for you, try the $139,000 Model X Plaid, which sprints to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds thanks to a third motor.

4. Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+: 350 miles

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz finally joined the EV party with an electric version of its luxurious S-Class sedan. And its just as swanky as you'd expect, featuring an optional "Hyperscreen" that spans 56 inches across the cabin.

Roughly $102,000 isn't cheap, but it does get you one of the longest-range electric cars money can buy.

3. Tesla Model 3: 358 miles

Tesla Model 3. Tesla

Tesla's Model 3 has been on sale since 2017, but it hasn't gotten stale yet. Even with price hikes over the years, the $58,000 Model 3 Long Range provides some of the best bang for your buck when it comes to driving range.

Just like with all Teslas (and all EVs) the wheels you choose can have a big impact on range.

2. Tesla Model S : 405 miles

Tesla Model S. Tesla

Tesla's longest-running offering has represented the pinnacle of EV technology since its introduction in 2012. And even today, the $105,000 luxury sedan provides significantly more driving range than all rivals except for one.

Not only that, the $136,000 Model S Plaid is one of the more outrageous cars you can buy today, promising to hit 60 mph in 2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 200 mph.

1. Lucid Air Dream Edition Range: 520 miles

Lucid Air Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors, a California EV startup, has destroyed the competition to nab the title of longest-range electric car in the US.

Its debut vehicle, the $169,000 Air Dream Edition Range, earns an EPA-estimated range of 520 miles, well over 100 miles more than the Tesla Model S. Range ratings don't always hold up in real-world conditions, but multiple outlets have verified that the Air can indeed cover at least 500 miles.

Lucid plans to sell a base model someday called the Air Pure. It expects that car will have 406 miles of range — just one mile more than the Model S. But who's counting?

