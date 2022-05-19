Ranking 20 Major US Cities for Renters, From Worst to Best

gregobagel / Getty Images

One of the biggest benefits of renting is flexibility -- you don't have a home tying you down, which can make it difficult to move. That flexibility combined with the increase in fully remote jobs means renters can move almost anywhere. The problem is that having so many options can lead to a choice paralysis. To make it easier to choose, GOBankingRates put together a list of the top 20 major U.S. cities for renters.

In order to rank the cities, GOBankingRates started with the 50 most populous cities in America. To pick the top 20, each of those cities was given a score based on average rent, livability and cost of living. Hence, the best city has the best combination of low rent, high livability and a lower overall cost of living.

In this case, the lowest combined score is best. Sources include Zillow for average rent, AreaVibes for livability, and AdvisorSmith for cost of living. 2020 population is according to the U.S. Census.

Many of the cities here are medium-sized cities in the South, with populations less than one million. However, there are a few exceptions. For example, both New York and San Francisco manage to make the top 20 despite their high rents and high overall costs of living.

Here are the top 20 U.S. cities for renters.

20. San Francisco, California

2020 population : 873,965

Average rent 2022 : $3,091

Cost of living index : 178.6

Livability index : 67

Combined score: 3.41067

San Francisco is among the most expensive places to live in the country; the average rent is over $3,000 for 2022. Still, its livability score of 67 is just enough to make the list.

19. San Jose, California

2020 population : 1,013,240

Average rent 2022 : $3,107

Cost of living index : 173.5

Livability index : 67

Combined score: 3.36722

San Jose is still quite expensive, with average rent upwards of $3,100 per month. But its overall cost of living is slightly lower than San Francisco's, giving it a slight edge.

18. New York City

2020 population : 8,804,190

Average rent 2022 : $2,886

Cost of living index : 128.0

Livability index : 67

Combined score: 2.69722

New York, too, has eye-popping rents; the average is nearly $2,900. However, its overall cost of living is much lower than two California cities, thus putting it ahead of them. Nevertheless, with a score of 128, New York's cost of living is still nearly 30% higher than the national average.

17. San Diego, California

2020 population : 1,386,932

Average rent 2022 : $2,796

Cost of living index : 136.2

Livability index : 71

Combined score: 2.40930

San Diego is about as pricey as you'd expect for California. Still, at under $2,800, the average rent there is the lowest on this list so far. And it's only slightly pricier than New York while also being rated more livable.

16. Charlotte, North Carolina

2020 population : 874,579

Average rent 2022 : $1,720

Cost of living index : 97.9

Livability index : 66

Combined score: 1.54054

Charlotte is the first city on this list you might call affordable; its cost of living is below the national average. While its livability is a little lower than the cities mentioned earlier, the city is more friendly to renters overall.

15. Las Vegas, Nevada

2020 population : 641,903

Average rent 2022 : $1,823

Cost of living index : 100.7

Livability index : 70

Combined score: 1.34338

Those who don't live in Las Vegas might associate it with the strip, but the city is also relatively friendly to renters. That's because its cost of living is about average, and it has a decent livability score of 70. The same can be said for its rents, which are an average of $1,823 in 2022.

14. Jacksonville, Florida

2020 population : 949,611

Average rent 2022 : $1,718

Cost of living index : 99.0

Livability index : 69

Combined score: 1.32026

Jacksonville has the lowest rent on this list so far, with an average of $1,718. Its overall cost of living is a little higher than Charlotte's, but it's also slightly more livable.

13. Dallas, Texas

2020 population : 1,304,379

Average rent 2022 : $1,701

Cost of living index : 98.5

Livability index : 69

Combined score: 1.30135

At $1,701 on average, rents in Dallas are among the more affordable cities on this list. Its overall cost of living of 98.5 also puts its below the national average.

12. Colorado Springs

2020 population : 478,961

Average rent 2022 : $1,728

Cost of living index : 102.2

Livability index : 70

Combined score: 1.28615

When looking at the combined score, the difference between Colorado Spring and Dallas is the narrowest on this list. Colorado Springs is slightly more expensive but benefits from a higher livability score of 70.

11. Houston, Texas

2020 population : 2,304,580

Average rent 2022 : $1,520

Cost of living index : 95.8

Livability index : 67

Combined score: 1.28526

The largest city in Texas fares well on this list because the city remains relatively affordable. Its average rent of $1,520 is one of the lowest on this list, and its overall cost of living is below the national average.

10. Austin, Texas

2020 population : 961,855

Average rent 2022 : $1,797

Cost of living index : 106.6

Livability index : 72

Combined score: 1.23374

The cost of living in Austin has risen much faster than in other parts of the country, and the city is now pricier than the national average [1]. But it's still more affordable than New York and California, and its 72 livability score is better than New York can claim.

9. Atlanta, Georgia

2020 population : 498,715

Average rent 2022 : $1,879

Cost of living index : 100.3

Livability index : 72

Combined score: 1.22858

After periods of low or even negative growth in the 1970s through the 2000s, Atlanta's population exploded between 2010 and 2020 [2]. While that has led to higher costs, the city is still about average - although rent is somewhat high.

8. Tampa, Florida

2020 population : 384,959

Average rent 2022 : $2,010

Cost of living index : 101.4

Livability index : 74

Combined score: 1.18785

Tampa's population is less than 400,000 - but you do pay a premium for all the sun and the easy access to the Gulf of Mexico. Still, its overall cost of living is only slightly above average, and it has a good livability score of 74.

7. Raleigh, North Carolina

2020 population : 467,665

Average rent 2022 : $1,677

Cost of living index : 99.7

Livability index : 74

Combined score: 0.91101

The capital of North Carolina has been growing at an unprecedented pace - it has seen double-digit population growth in every decade going all the way back to 1900 [4] . And yet, costs there are still about average, and the city has the highest livability score on this list so far.

6. Oklahoma City

2020 population : 681,054

Average rent 2022 : $1,287

Cost of living index : 87.3

Livability index : 69

Combined score: 0.85763

Oklahoma City is a town of nearly 700,000, yet it remains remarkably affordable. In facts, its cost of living score of 87.3 is the lowest on this list, and the average rent is just $1,287.

5. San Antonio, Texas

2020 population : 1,434,625

Average rent 2022 : $1,409

Cost of living index : 92.7

Livability index : 71

Combined score: 0.85754

San Antonio is a city of nearly 1.5 million in the south of Texas. With an average rent of $1,409 and a cost of living score of 92.7, the city is quite affordable. Its 71 livability score isn't bad, either.

4. Columbus, Ohio

2020 population : 905,748

Average rent 2022 : $1,381

Cost of living index : 93.9

Livability index : 73

Combined score: 0.69487

Columbus has a lot going for it. Not only is its average rent less than $1,400; the city is also cheaper than the national average. Plus, it has a decent livability score of 73.

3. Omaha, Nebraska

2020 population : 486,051

Average rent 2022 : $1,173

Cost of living index : 92.9

Livability index : 72

Combined score: 0.59980

If you're looking for a place where renting is affordable, Omaha should be top of the list: the average rent is just $1,173 in the city. Plus, its overall cost of living score is a competitive 92.9.

2. El Paso, Texas

2020 population : 678,815

Average rent 2022 : $1,354

Cost of living index : 88.6

Livability index : 74

Combined score: 0.53921

Unlike the mega-cities of Texas, El Paso has a population of under 700,000. Perhaps that helps explain its average rent, which is an affordable $1,354, and its overall cost of living of 88.6.

1. Virginia Beach

2020 population : 459,470

Average rent 2022 : $1,564

Cost of living index : 99.0

Livability index : 79

Combined score: 0.43135

Virginia Beach tops the list of the best cities for renters. While it isn't quite the cheapest city on the list, it easily has the best livability score. Overall, its cost of living is about average too.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Ranking 20 Major US Cities for Renters, From Worst to Best