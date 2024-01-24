Ranking finds Wisconsin's school system is 10th best in U.S.

Wisconsin was ranked 10th by TechSimple, an education resources website, for best school systems in the U.S.

Wisconsin is ranked as having the 10th best school system in the country, according to a recent ranking by Teach Simple, a company that sells access to teaching materials.

The company used data from sources such as the National Center for Education Statistics and The Nation's Report Card, whose results are released by the National Association of Educational Progress (NAEP).

While Wisconsin students' test scores generally exceeded most other states, the NAEP results also showed that Wisconsin had the widest score gaps between Black and white students of any state.

Teach Simple examined factors like bullying rate, academic performance, and pupil-to-teacher ratio, according to an email from JournoResearch, Teach Simple's public relations agency.

"Each factor was awarded an index score out of 10, with 10 being the best possible score. These scores were combined to determine the ranking," the email said.

Here's more information about the rankings.

How did Wisconsin score in the rankings?

Wisconsin recorded a final index score of 55.43, recording a 10 for having an average SAT score of 1,252 for high school seniors and a 9 for eighth-graders' average math score, the email said.

According to Teach Simple's full data sheet, which had information from all 50 states, Wisconsin was also fifth in academic performance (72.57); 19th in educational access and resources (45.53); 27th in socioeconomic factors (48.22) and 39th in school environment and safety (43.07).

What states scored ahead of Wisconsin?

Nine states scored ahead of Wisconsin with their final index scores, the email said:

Massachusetts' final index rating (71.54) included a score of 10 for its average eighth-grade math score, a 10 for its average ACT score of 26.50, and a 9.59 score for its low bullying rate, with 14.61% of ninth- through 12th-grade students reporting bullying on school property.

New Jersey's final index score (69.19) included 10s in multiple categories, including eighth-grade reading and writing. The rate of students possessing firearms was 0.43%, and public expenditure on student support, food service and transportation was at $3,625 per pupil.

Connecticut (62.80) earned a 9.78 for its students earning high ACT scores, averaging 26.30, and an 8.57 for having a pupil-to-teacher ratio of 12:2.

New York (62.31) earned 10s for having the highest number of books in public libraries, about 64,494, and an average salary of $92,222 for public school teachers.

Maryland (58.48) received a score of 8.54 for a low rate of students expelled in public schools and an 8.41 score for a low rate of high school dropouts, 4.08%.

Iowa (58.19) for the highest public school graduation rate of 92% and a score of 8.05 for having just 3.49% of public school students being suspended.

Maine (58.12) scored a 9.41 for a pupil-to-teacher ratio of 11:2 and a 9.19 score for having 19.26 public libraries for 100,000 students.

Virginia (57.34) scored a 8.74 for public school students in grades nine through 12 reporting low bullying rates compared to other states, with 15.67% reporting bullying on school property. It also scored a 7.77 for reporting low online bullying rates.

Pennsylvania (55.52) scored a 8.52, with a score of 7.54 for having 23,930 books in public libraries.

Which states scored the worst?

Teach Simple rated these five states with the worst school systems with their final index scores:

46. South Carolina (34.62) scored a 30.85, ranking 47th in academic performance, as well as in school environment and safety. The state scored a 34.92, ranking 35th in educational access and resources.

47. Oklahoma (34.19) scored a 18.05 in academic performance, ranking 49th. The state scored 28.06 in educational access and resources, ranking 43rd; it scored 56.04 in socioeconomic factors, ranking eighth; and it scored 48.99, ranking 30th in school environment and safety.

48. Louisiana (33.39) scored a 13.32 in school environment and safety, ranking 50th. The state scored a 38.23 in academic performance and a 27.27 in educational access and resources, ranking 44th in both categories. Louisiana scored a 49.71 in socioeconomic factors, ranking 23rd.

49. New Mexico (33.06) scored a 9.09 in academic performance, ranking 50th in that category. The state scored a 36.09 in educational access and resources, ranking 30th. It scored a 52.40 in school environment and safety and scored a 53.83 in socioeconomic factors, ranking 11th.

50. Arizona (31.13) scored a 14.01 in educational access and resources, ranking 50th and dead last. The state scored a 27.04 in academic performance, ranking 48th; a 30.88 in socioeconomic factors, ranking 47th; and a 62.09 in school environment and safety, ranking 10th.

