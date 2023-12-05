New ranking names 10 best suburbs in Massachusetts. This town claimed the top spot

Massachusetts is home to many suburban communities that offer an “urban vibe” without the high price tag, according to a new report.

StorageCafe recently published an analysis of 40 Massachusetts towns with populations ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 people to identify the best suburbs in the state for those who are looking to move but still “want to hold on to city-like living.”

“One of the best things about Massachusetts is that moving to the suburbs doesn’t have to mean giving up on urban comfort. You just need to know where to look,” researchers for the nationwide storage space marketplace said. “Some select, city-like suburbs in Massachusetts feature amenities and services comparable to those we can enjoy in a big city.”

In putting together its list of the top 10 suburbs in the state, researchers looked at an array of factors including housing diversity, affordability, new construction, demographics, business environment, health, education, lifestyle-related amenities, safety, public transportation, and self-storage availability and cost.

StorageCafe deemed the following suburbs as the best Massachusetts has to offer, writing that they “seamlessly blend larger homes, greenery, and peace and quiet with urban-like perks.”

Burlington -- Strongest points: Business, education, health Newton -- Strongest points: Health, transportation, business Wakefield -- Strongest points: Residential, health, education Waltham -- Strongest points: Business, transportation, health Woburn -- Strongest points: Business, transportation, health Dedham -- Strongest points: Amenities, education, business Brookline -- Strongest points: Residential, transportation, education Norwood -- Strongest points: Business, amenities, population Hudson -- Strongest points: Education, health, safety Lynnfield -- Strongest points: Education, residential, business

To read what StorageCafe wrote about each community, click here.

