New ranking names 10 safest towns in Massachusetts

A new ranking has named the 10 safest towns in Massachusetts for 2024.

“Massachusetts is possibly the best example of a New England state,” Property Club wrote in its ranking. “Picturesque, great cities, small towns, and great seafood.”

Property Club analyzed metrics including total crime rate, population, and median home price in putting together its ranking.

Clinton was named the safest town in the Bay State, with a “total crime rate that is around 97% lower than the national average,” the ranking said.

“The safest place to live in Massachusetts is Clinton,” Property Club wrote. “Clinton is a peaceful and quiet town located in central Massachusetts.”

The 10 safest towns were ranked as follows:

Clinton -- Crime rate 97% lower than the national average Hopkinton -- Crime rate 91% lower than the national average Franklin -- Crime rate 89% lower than the national average Sharon -- Crime rate 86% lower than the national average Lexington -- Crime rate 84% lower than the national average Wayland -- Crime rate 81% lower than the national average Arlington -- Crime rate 75% lower than the national average Sudbury -- Crime rate 78% lower than the national average Andover -- Crime rate 73% lower than the national average Newton -- Crime rate 73% lower than the national average

