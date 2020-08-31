Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is back with 50 percent off your favorite items

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although it is officially back to school season, it’s a great time for beauty lovers who shop at Ulta Beauty. The annual Ulta 21 Days of Beauty has begun and there are some great steals to nab throughout the month of September.

If you’ve never shopped the annual Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale, I’m sorry you’ve been missing out. Starting Aug. 30 and ending Sep. 19, shoppers can swipe up 50 percent off daily deals on makeup, skincare, haircare and more.

For the next three weeks, you can expect to find steals like half off on items like Mario Badescu Regimen Kits ($15) and even the entire Bareminerals Mineral Veil line ($12.50 – $14). What’s more? As part of Ulta 21 Days of Beauty, on Sep. 9, there will be an entire selection of women-founded brands discounted half off in the sale, including Black-owned brands Uoma Beauty and Beauty Bakerie.

If you’re hoping to snatch up something in the next few weeks to address “maskne,” antiaging or some other skin concern, wait until Sep. 15, where skincare kits from Proactive, Sunday Riley and Origins will be your BFF. However, if you can’t wait until then, there’s also half off on products like this Elemis Superfood Facial Oil on Sep. 2 or grab this highly-rated IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer for under $25 on Sep. 12.

You’ve still got time to get some of these goodies. But the deals will be gone once the day’s deal passes. Take a look at some of the beauty buys in this annual sale to plan ahead.

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Story continues

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Credit: Ulta Beauty

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte returning with a few other pumpkin drinks.

More from In The Know:

Bella Thorne in hot water after scamming OnlyFans subscribers

These trendy candles will liven up your home with bold scents and colors

Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok

Subscribe to our daily newsletter to stay In The Know

The post Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is back with 50 percent off your favorite items appeared first on In The Know.