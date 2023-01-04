Ranlo police officer accused of murder faces judge

A Ranlo police officer is in jail three days after investigators said he shot and killed a man during a domestic incident.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was inside the Gaston County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the officer faced a judge for the first time.

Kawaku Agyapon’s mother pleaded with the judge for leniency saying that since kindergarten, her son has dreamed of being a police officer and he wouldn’t run if released from jail.

The judge didn’t give him a bond on the charge of first-degree murder.

The district attorney said Agyapon responded to a domestic violence case involving Juan Avalo at his home.

“There is no man in the county above the law.”

The officer kept in contact with the accuser in that case and that led to an argument over the phone between the two men.

The DA said that on Sunday night, Agyapon went to Avalo’s home in his personal car, carrying his service weapon.

The DA said Avalo cut the officer’s hand with a knife, dropped it and ran.

Agyapon fired five shots at Avalo who was between 75 and 95 feet away, killing the man, the DA said.

“I will tell the court that there is no man in this county that is above the law and there is no man below the law, which is why the defendant is in court today,” said Travis Page, district attorney.

Agyapon’s mother said her son is a compassionate man.

“I say I love my son and I trust my son with my life, and I don’t say that easily,” she said.

The DA said he has already signed an indictment for murder against the officer that will go to the grand jury as soon as possible.

